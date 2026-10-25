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Bartholo
16h

Emigrants, the sheer number of them and their children, and their disproportional rate in demands, trouble causers and crime; makes them forcing us to assimilate to them rather than what we, their host expect of them. This makes it understandable that our emotional and instinctive reaction to their crime is a capital punishment.

Yet once, the western colonist committed all their crimes to them, and further the western NATO destroyed their home in Ukraine, Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, Iraq (which were on Netanyahu list of regime change)

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