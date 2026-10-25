Interesting representation of illegal immigration into the EU since 2009

(21) Marc Cano on X: “Que bien en Barcelona ahora mismo Plaza Cataluña… https://t.co/J1vvmcTdgL” / X

The clip runs from 2009-2024.

Taken from this tweet about riots in Barcelona.

(21) Marc Cano on X: “Que bien en Barcelona ahora mismo Plaza Cataluña… https://t.co/J1vvmcTdgL” / X

FWIE: it is my belief that looters should be shot on sight- rioters, maybe also???

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