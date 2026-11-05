From Brave AI:

“Twelve flights across Europe were targeted by bomb threats on Thursday, November 5, 2026, marking the second wave of disruptions in less than a week. The coordinated hoaxes forced several aircraft to make emergency landings or diversions, with fighter jets scrambled to escort some planes.

The affected flights included:

Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome, diverted to Évreux, France.

Ryanair flights from Madrid, Copenhagen, and London Stansted to Sofia, Bulgaria (one diverted to Plovdiv).

Wizz Air flight from Milan to Warsaw, diverted to Vienna, Austria.

Finnair flights from Helsinki to Rome and Vienna.

LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw to Brussels.

Four unidentified flights bound for Prague.

All flights landed safely, and no explosive devices were found. This incident follows a separate wave of threats on Tuesday, November 3, which targeted at least seven flights and a cruise ship, also confirmed as hoaxes.”

Unsubstantiated rumours of the sources point to Russia, maybe Iran (or maybe ‘just stop oil?)

Presumably the hoaxes start with a phone call which can be escalated to ‘a credible threat’ that results in forced groundings of passenger flights under air force fighter jet escort?

The consequences of a real bomb on a flight cannot be understated:

Lockerbie disaster, also known as the Lockerbie bombing, occurred on December 21, 1988, when a terrorist bomb destroyed Pan Am Flight 103 over the Scottish town of Lockerbie. The explosion killed all 259 people on board the Boeing 747 and 11 residents on the ground, making it the deadliest terrorist attack in British history and the deadliest assault on American civilians prior to September 11, 2001.

The bomb, concealed in a Toshiba radio-cassette player inside a Samsonite suitcase, detonated in the forward cargo hold, causing the aircraft to break up at 31,000 feet. The resulting wreckage, including wings laden with jet fuel, crashed into the residential area of Sherwood Crescent, creating a massive crater and destroying several homes. Forensic evidence traced the device to Semtex plastic explosive, and the investigation identified two Libyan intelligence agents, Abdelbaset al-Megrahi and Lamin Khalifa Fhimah, as suspects.

Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was convicted of the crime in 2001 and died in 2012, remaining the only person convicted for the attack. The case involved warnings of an impending attack on Pan Am flights that were not effectively communicated to airline staff before the flight departed. The disaster remains a significant subject of international legal and diplomatic history, with ongoing efforts by victims’ families to seek further accountability.”

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