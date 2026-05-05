From Brave AI:

“It was global airlines, cut approximately 13,000 flights in May 2026. This massive reduction in capacity, which also removed nearly two million seats from schedules, was driven by a severe jet fuel crisis caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz following the conflict in Iran.

Key details include:

Global Impact: The cancellations affected major carriers worldwide, including Turkish Airlines , Lufthansa , British Airways , and KLM , with Lufthansa alone cutting around 20,000 short-haul routes for the summer.

UK Regulatory Response: To manage the disruption, the UK government suspended the “use it or lose it” slot rules , allowing airlines like British Airways to cancel or consolidate flights without penalty.

New Warning System: The UK introduced new legislation requiring airlines to provide at least 14 days’ notice for cancellations to avoid significant compensation payouts, aiming to prevent last-minute chaos for passengers.

Travel Risks: Six specific holiday hotspots—Vietnam, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Myanmar, and Ethiopia—were identified as being at higher risk of flight cancellations due to their long-haul nature and reliance on affected supply routes.

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