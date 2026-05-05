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aileen's avatar
aileen
4m

well, sounds like everything is going to plan. Part of the plan is to stop us all from flying completely as well as no driving in our 15min 'freedom' ghettos. NIL movement and totally controlled and surveilled...so looks like we're getting there.

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Jennifer Hargreaves's avatar
Jennifer Hargreaves
34m

I had to giggle Peter - Ethiopia, Pakistan and Bangladesh on the risk list.

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