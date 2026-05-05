13,000 FLIGHTS CANCLLED WORLDWIDE, -SO FAR – as a result of current – not future- jet fuel shortages
Just wait for summer!
From Brave AI:
“It was global airlines, cut approximately 13,000 flights in May 2026. This massive reduction in capacity, which also removed nearly two million seats from schedules, was driven by a severe jet fuel crisis caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz following the conflict in Iran.
Key details include:
Global Impact: The cancellations affected major carriers worldwide, including Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa, British Airways, and KLM, with Lufthansa alone cutting around 20,000 short-haul routes for the summer.
UK Regulatory Response: To manage the disruption, the UK government suspended the “use it or lose it” slot rules, allowing airlines like British Airways to cancel or consolidate flights without penalty.
New Warning System: The UK introduced new legislation requiring airlines to provide at least 14 days’ notice for cancellations to avoid significant compensation payouts, aiming to prevent last-minute chaos for passengers.
Travel Risks: Six specific holiday hotspots—Vietnam, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Myanmar, and Ethiopia—were identified as being at higher risk of flight cancellations due to their long-haul nature and reliance on affected supply routes.
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well, sounds like everything is going to plan. Part of the plan is to stop us all from flying completely as well as no driving in our 15min 'freedom' ghettos. NIL movement and totally controlled and surveilled...so looks like we're getting there.
I had to giggle Peter - Ethiopia, Pakistan and Bangladesh on the risk list.