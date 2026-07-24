If you have a quarter of an hour, check this video out:

What no one told you about Net-Zero | Bjorn Lomborg [ARC 2026]

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“In his ARC 2026 keynote, Bjorn Lomborg presented a data-driven view of how exaggerated fears around climate change have led us to make decisions that are bad for our quality of life and for our economies.

He urges a return to an emphasis on energy abundance and affordability, in order to drive the growth and innovation that will ultimately allow us to tackle climate change through new technologies.

Keep an eye on geothermal technology development. It is potentially cheap, abundant and carbon free- making wind and solar redundant.

The potential of geothermal energy for US homes

https://fervoenergy.com/

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