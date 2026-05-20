From Brave AI:

Overview of the West Yorkshire Grooming Case

In a major child sexual abuse investigation in West Yorkshire, 20 individuals were sentenced to a combined 277 years in prison for the grooming, rape, and sexual abuse of three vulnerable girls between 1995 and 2003. The abuse occurred primarily in Dewsbury and Batley in Kirklees, with one victim as young as 12 when the abuse began. The case involved repeated sexual assaults, some of which were accompanied by the supply of Class A drugs.”

“The 20 individuals sentenced to a combined total of 277 years for the abuse of three girls in West Yorkshire (Dewsbury and Batley) received the following individual sentences:

Sajid Majid : 28 years (5 rapes, 3 indecent assaults)

Manaf Hussain : 25 years (6 rapes, supplying Class A drugs)

Tariq Azam : 24 years (5 rapes, 4 indecent assaults)

Aurrangzeb Azam : 20 years (10 rapes, 1 indecent assault)

Shakeel Haq : 19 years (3 rapes, false imprisonment)

Rafiq Patel : 18 years (2 rapes)

Zaheed Ali Novsarka : 18 years (2 rapes)

Mohammed Sheikh : 14 years (2 rapes, 2 indecent assaults)

Mohammed Yasin : 14 years (1 rape, 2 indecent assaults)

Liaquat Hussain Hanif : 12 years and 6 months (2 rapes, supplying Class A drugs)

Ebrahim Mananiat : 12 years (2 rapes)

Ibrahim Khalifa : 11 years (2 rapes)

Shafiq Siddique : 11 years (1 rape)

Ansar Mahmood Qayum : 10 years (3 rapes, 2 indecent assaults); this was added to an existing 20-year term from a separate case, bringing his total to 30 years .

Mohammed Munir Shaffi : 9 years (2 rapes)

Mohammed Ishtiaq Hussain : 8 years (1 rape)

Abbas Kaji : 7 years (1 rape)

Tasawar Hussain : 3 years (1 rape)

Donna Lynn: 3 years (controlling prostitution)

Two other men were found to have committed the offences but were ruled unfit to enter pleas. The offences occurred between 1995 and 2003, with victims as young as 12 years old.

For a 28-year sentence imposed for multiple rape convictions in the UK, the offender would typically serve two-thirds of the total term in custody before becoming eligible for Parole Board consideration. This equates to approximately 18 years and 8 months in prison, with the remaining nine years and four months spent in the community on a life license subject to strict recall conditions.”

For the rapist sentenced to 10 years:

“ Custodial Time Served: The offender will spend approximately 6 years and 8 months in prison.

Licence Period: The remaining 3 years and 4 months are served in the community under a licence.

Just 6 years for rape?!?

Why isn’t chemical or surgical castration the punishment?

“Based on recent Ministry of Justice and HMPPS data, the average annual cost per prisoner ranges from approximately £40,000 to £51,000. “

A rapist sentenced to ten years and serving six years will cost around £250,000 – provided no extra psychological or medical treatment is required.

How much did the trial cost and how long did it take?

Per Brave AI:

“The trial proceedings for the West Yorkshire grooming case, which resulted in 20 individuals being sentenced to a combined 277 years in prison, lasted from July 2023 until the final sentencing in 2025.

The investigation involved six separate trials held at Leeds Crown Court.

The first trial began in July 2023 , and the final suspect was sentenced in 2025 .

The abuse offenses occurred between 1995 and 2003, but reporting restrictions prevented public details until the conclusion of the legal process.

July 2023 to May 2026 is around 13 years

“ CPS Cost Guidelines : The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) uses a Scale of Costs rather than itemized bills. For a single defendant, a Crown Court trial costs approximately £4,380 for the prosecution, while a Magistrates’ Court trial costs £650 . These figures are indicative for single defendants and are uplifted by 20% for each additional defendant .

Complexity Adjustments : Costs may be increased for cases involving complicated legal issues or extended preparation , which is common in multi-defendant gang cases involving multiple trials.

Defense Costs : The context notes that defendants generally do not pay for their own defense if they are legally aided, but it does not specify the total amount of public funding used for defense counsel in this specific trial.

Trial Structure: The Kirklees case required six separate trials at Leeds Crown Court due to the number of defendants, which would significantly increase the total prosecution costs compared to a single-trial scenario.

.In other words, IT’S A SECRET – as is the court time and the time police spent compiling the case and testifying.

The Leeds court is a Crown court so the £4,380 per prosecuted individual applies. Possibly costing around £87,00 for that. There is no estimate of the costs of the defence, court time or police time – or jury time.

I would guess that the case legal costs to taxpayers are around £2-3 million and the prison costs will be another 50,000 a year for 20 individuals for 9 years =£9 million

Total costs for these bastard, easily in excess of £12 million.

There is no record of ANY compensation being paid to the 3 young girls.

Onwards!

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