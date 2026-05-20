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Bartholo's avatar
Bartholo
4h

A prison sentence sit in the UK is not necessary such a punishment that frighten people from repeating the crime. Their is a high change of re-offending. Chemical castration is one of the very few options to prevent re-offending rape; yet they might still resort to aggravated crime. Muslim countries offer mostly very harsh punishments; it is likely that there is a reason for this.

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Andreas's avatar
Andreas
2h

Any sentence that does not involve the death penalty for each of them is a treasonous miscarriage of true justice.

Create Vlad-style forests of the 'groomers' and watch how quickly the rest of them scurry back to the 3rd world.

You only have to impale a few.

Then our children, our elders, and ourselves will be safe from Bipedal Bioweapons.

The solution is right in front of our eyes.

But first, about those traitors...

Peace.

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