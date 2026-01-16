200 Community Sikhs rescue 15 y-o Hindu girl from Pakistani rape gang operating In Hounslow, London
This type of disgusting crime has ben running for 9 years – zero arrests
From here:
Grooming Gang Abducted Sikh Girl: 200 Sikhs Rescue Abducted Girl In London | India Today News
“On this Special Report, Anisha Mathur and Pranay Upadhyay discuss a horrific grooming gang incident in London’s Hounslow area.
A 15-year-old Sikh girl was allegedly abducted, stalked, and abused by a gang of six Pakistani-origin men.
The situation escalated when approximately 200 members of the Sikh community took matters into their own hands to rescue the child from a flat after claiming police inaction.
Anisha Mathur notes that the girl was ‘stalked, trapped and raped and on camera’ while community members confronted the accused.
The programme highlights the outrage within the Sikh community over the recurring nature of such crimes in the UK and the perceived silence of certain political representatives. Activists at the scene expressed frustration, stating they have gone to the ‘police many, many times and nothing is being done about this.’ The report features dramatic footage of the rescue and the community’s stand against exploitation and forced conversion.”
It’s not just white girls in the north of England who are being raped by Pakistani rape gangs on a massive scale, it is a regular occurrence amongst Hindus in Sadiq Khan’s, London.
There are no documented cases of rape of Hindus by Pakistani grooming gangs, though it is rife in Pakistan itself with “conversion” to Islam as well as rape:
https://www.opindia.com/2023/05/14000-cases-of-abduction-gang-rape-and-religious-conversion-of-hindu-girls-took-place-in-12-years-in-pakistan/
“In the video, the Pakistani Sindhi Hindu man said that in the last twelve years around thirteen to fourteen thousand Hindu girls have been converted to Islam. In the viral video, he is heard saying that two days ago six Hindu girls were forced to change their religion.
“A Pakistani Hindu girl named Chanda was abducted from Hyderabad in Sindh had testified that she was forced to convert to Islam and married to her abductor Shaman Magsi and raped, however, the court instead of allowing the girl to return to her family, handed her over to her abductor. Later, when it was determined that the girl was a minor she was sent to a shelter home, meanwhile her abductor was not incriminated.
Here are around a million Hindus in the UK compared to 14 million Muslims.
An opening salvo in the potential for sectarian conflict imported into the UK via its open borders. Let’s hope it does not flare up.
Onwards!
Christians, Hindus, Buddhists, Jews STAND UNITED in UK, Ireland, Americas, Europe, Australia, NZ, around world against demonic, violent Muslims, to defend and protect our children, family of God!
Historically, Islam completely Madeup oppressive form of repressive, slave system of evil demons for control over uneducated nomads, destroy human Spirit of Holiness, Freedom which God made for humanity.
It’s about power to control women and children-“allowing “ evil men to hurt & murder their own family, rape little girls, marry them at 6 yrs old & throw them away after their little boys cannot withstand raping, they mutilate girls sexually, demonically so normal life is impossible, unbearable painful.
Get law enforcement on side. Turn away from British Imperialist system which created these dogs by bringing in satanic evil into OUR SOVEREIGN COUNTRIES!
If police refuse to act, men of courage in groups must take action to end the enemies, foreign and domestic.
No surveillance state. No more abuses by tyrrantical regimes who terrorize citizens! Expose & punish perpetrators-have them “fall on their own swords.”
Hindu Brothers and Sisters in God, we stand united with you. Let this be first of many 🔔 being rung for LIBERTY from terrorists! Restored Freedom!
Remove mayor of London & every Muslim from Britain, Ireland, Europe, Americas, every place that is JudeoChristian foundation, values, ethics, integrity which put God & Constitutional Rights, Safety, Justice Restored!
just a continuation of the Turkic invasions that killed more than 20 million Hindu's, raped hundreds of thousands of women, forced the women into sexual slavery, and destroyed tens of thousands of temples. Just who or what is the "god" of these people? What kind of "god" is he? Is it the same god that told the Jews to kill every man, woman, and child, and even the sheep and goats? A god with blood lust that can never be satisfied?