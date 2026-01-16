From here:

Grooming Gang Abducted Sikh Girl: 200 Sikhs Rescue Abducted Girl In London | India Today News

“On this Special Report, Anisha Mathur and Pranay Upadhyay discuss a horrific grooming gang incident in London’s Hounslow area.

A 15-year-old Sikh girl was allegedly abducted, stalked, and abused by a gang of six Pakistani-origin men.

The situation escalated when approximately 200 members of the Sikh community took matters into their own hands to rescue the child from a flat after claiming police inaction.

Anisha Mathur notes that the girl was ‘stalked, trapped and raped and on camera’ while community members confronted the accused.

The programme highlights the outrage within the Sikh community over the recurring nature of such crimes in the UK and the perceived silence of certain political representatives. Activists at the scene expressed frustration, stating they have gone to the ‘police many, many times and nothing is being done about this.’ The report features dramatic footage of the rescue and the community’s stand against exploitation and forced conversion.”

It’s not just white girls in the north of England who are being raped by Pakistani rape gangs on a massive scale, it is a regular occurrence amongst Hindus in Sadiq Khan’s, London.

There are no documented cases of rape of Hindus by Pakistani grooming gangs, though it is rife in Pakistan itself with “conversion” to Islam as well as rape:

https://www.opindia.com/2023/05/14000-cases-of-abduction-gang-rape-and-religious-conversion-of-hindu-girls-took-place-in-12-years-in-pakistan/

“In the video, the Pakistani Sindhi Hindu man said that in the last twelve years around thirteen to fourteen thousand Hindu girls have been converted to Islam. In the viral video, he is heard saying that two days ago six Hindu girls were forced to change their religion.

“A Pakistani Hindu girl named Chanda was abducted from Hyderabad in Sindh had testified that she was forced to convert to Islam and married to her abductor Shaman Magsi and raped, however, the court instead of allowing the girl to return to her family, handed her over to her abductor. Later, when it was determined that the girl was a minor she was sent to a shelter home, meanwhile her abductor was not incriminated.

Here are around a million Hindus in the UK compared to 14 million Muslims.

An opening salvo in the potential for sectarian conflict imported into the UK via its open borders. Let’s hope it does not flare up.

Onwards!

PLEASE take a paid subscription or follow/recommend my site to others you think might be interested. You may also donate via Ko-fi – (any amount three dollars and above here): https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan