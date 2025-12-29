The twitterati In the UK is abuzz with the welcome afforded to known antisemite, anti-British Egyptian dual citizen, Alaa Abdel Fattah into the UK on 26 December 2025.

Per Brave AI:

“Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abdel Fattah has arrived in the UK after a travel ban imposed by Egyptian authorities was lifted on December 20, 2025, allowing him to fly from Cairo to London on Friday, December 26, 2025.

“He acquired British citizenship in 2021 through his mother, Laila Soueif, a leading intellectual and activist who undertook a five-month hunger strike to support his release.

· His family confirmed his safe arrival in London on social media, with his mother declaring, “Praise be to Allah, Alaa reached London safely”.

· The move has sparked political controversy, with Conservative figures like Robert Jenrick criticizing Starmer for endorsing Abdel Fattah, citing past social media posts that allegedly called for violence against “zionists” and police, though Abdel Fattah’s supporters argue these were taken out of context.

Back story:

“British-Egyptian rights activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah has apologized for several historic tweets from 2010 to 2012, which he acknowledged were “shocking and hurtful” and included statements that have been interpreted as antisemitic.

Alaa Abd el-Fattah has apologized for past social media posts in which he referred to British people as “dogs and monkeys,” calling them “shocking and hurtful” in a statement issued on Monday, December 29, 2025.

Alaa Abd el-Fattah is a British citizen. He obtained British citizenship in December 2021 through his mother, Laila Soueif, who was born in London. This dual citizenship has been a central aspect of his case, with the UK government consistently affirming his status as a British citizen and prioritizing his release from Egyptian detention.

Alaa Abd El-Fattah was born in 1981, making him 44 years old as of 29 December 2025.

An anchor baby, championed by both Conservative and Labour “Karens” – he is extremely well connected, politically. People less well connected, like Lucy Connolly, have been imprisoned for lengthy prison sentences for far less.

“Lucy Connolly was sentenced to 31 months in prison in October 2024 after pleading guilty to inciting racial hatred through a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) made on 29 July 2024, the day of the Southport stabbing attack that killed three children.”

One law for ordinary folk, another for well connected folk such as Alaa Abd El-Fattah.

tH UK Labur governmt is full of anti-semites – mostly Muslim, the Home Secretary is a Muslim. “Shabana Mahmood is the UK’s Home Secretary and a devout Muslim, making her the first Muslim woman to hold the position.”

“Hypocrisy, thy name is Labour!”

“British police are reporting that Jewish children in the UK, some as young as 10, are requesting armed police escorts for Hanukkah celebrations due to escalating fears and threats against the Jewish community.”

The Islamic faith and Sharia law are incompatible with British law In that they believe In the supremacy of Sharia law and condone bigamy, FGM, child marriage, first cousin marriage and arranged marriages and do not believe a husband can rape his wife. The rise in muslims and the Islamic faith is central to the despicable increases in misogynistic tendencies in the UK.

The war on fun continues in the UK with business rates on airports such as Birmingham and Manchester QUADRUPLING in 2026 – this combined with huge employer national insurance increases (15 per cent above £5,000 in salary, minimum wage increases, employ rights legislation) will result in large air fare increases (>10 per cent?) – that feed directly into inflation that hit everyone.

The Uk’s pubs and shops are facing th same increases in business rates, national insurance increases and minimum wage increases/more workers rights.

In typical fashion, Labour has found 5 billion pounds to bail-out the high streets of Britain.

“The UK Labour government has budgeted up to £5 billion to support the revitalisation of 339 “overlooked” communities across the UK, with a focus on high streets, parks, and public spaces through its Pride in Place programme.”

“ The investment is part of a broader strategy to address long-term decline in town centres and boost local economies.”

The decline has accelerated under Labour.

“Since the Labour Party took office in 2024, the UK high street has experienced significant job losses, with nearly 170,000 retail jobs lost in 2024 alone, according to data compiled by the Centre for Retail Research.

“ This figure represents a 42% increase compared to job losses in 2023 and marks the highest annual job loss since the pandemic-related closures in 2020.

“ The decline is attributed to the collapse of major retail chains such as Homebase, The Body Shop, Lloyds Pharmacy, Carpetright, and Ted Baker, with administration accounting for about a third of the job losses.”

See how it works? Labour imposes taxes and costs of close on 50 billion pounds in two “budgets” across the economy, ruining thousands of businesses then takes 10 per cent of the increased taxes to favour its allies and remake the UK into its socialist “woke” model.

All this alongside th “net zero” policies that have seen domestic dual fuel energy prices have increased from £400 a year to £2,000 a year since 2006 – meaning th UK’s 30 million households are paying an extra 50 billion pounds A YEAR for their energy – for “net zero” difference to the climate!!.

50 billion here, 50 billion there and you have systemic stagflation and a ruined economy.

Let’s see how increasing military spending to 5 per cent of GDP to meet NATO spending requirements– 150 billion pounds a year - will be paid for.

One last item from here:

Millions of pounds of British taxpayer cash splurged to fund African insect farm

