A Follow up to this:

(100) NESO Suffers Credibility Outage - by David Turver

This:

(100) The Net Zero Machine Laid Bare - by David Turver

And this:

(100) Grid Costs Set to Soar Even Higher - by David Turver

And thi:

(100) FYI – electricity produced by wind and solar during the two recent UK record heat days - (24/25/6/2026 fell to less than ONE QUARTER of electricity produced -’ Fossil gas’ had to provide HALF

“An energy minister has been accused of misleading Parliament about the risk of blackouts to Britain’s power grid.”

“Just two days after his statements, however, it emerged that Neso had itself produced internal reports warning that safety limits had in fact been breached on June 23.

The reports, first reported by The Times and confirmed by Neso, listed five constraint breaches across the transmission network which occurred with “no available pre or post-action mitigation options”.

They also revealed that “system constraints were breached and system security was compromised” during the incident.

Let’s start with the salaries of CEO’s in the industrial and energy sectors in the UK

From Brave AI:

“For mid-market organizations (£50m–£250m revenue) in the UK, the Chief Executive Officer base salary typically ranges from £200,000 to £400,000, with a total package ranging from £260,000 to £640,000.

In the specific context of energy services, compensation often reflects the premium associated with this sector. While general mid-market data provides the baseline, FTSE 250 companies in the energy sector (which may overlap with larger mid-market firms) report base salaries of £450,000 to £900,000 and total packages up to £1.8 million.

“Key compensation benchmarks for 2026 include:

Base Salary : £200k–£400k for mid-market firms.

Bonus : Typically 30–60% of base salary.

Total Package : £260k–£640k for standard mid-market roles.

Regional Variation: London commands a significant premium, with averages around £386,410, while regions like Manchester, Leeds, and Birmingham typically pay 70–85% of London rates.

How is this relevant for NESO?

From here:

‘https://www.neso.energy/document/369336/download

“… the key elements of remuneration are targeted broadly at mid-market of our peer group of general industry and energy services organisations”.

So- a package of maybe around £500,000 a year!

£10,000 a week!

“The provided search context does not specify the exact number of senior executives at the National Energy System Operator (NESO). It only identifies the key leadership roles as Dr Paul Golby (Chair) and Fintan Slye (Chief Executive), and notes the existence of an Executive Leadership Team led by the Executive Director.

“National Energy System Operator (NESO) employs approximately 2,122 people, with some sources listing 1,255 employees on specific directories. Other data providers estimate the workforce size to be between 1,000 and 5,000 employees.”

Fintan Slye? How ironic!

Now the possible cover-up.

From here:

Energy minister accused of misleading MPs over blackout threat

“However, it has since come to light through leaked internal documents that Neso’s own initial assessment of June 23 was indeed that they breached reserve standards, and that “system security was compromised”.

Neso has confirmed these documents to be genuine and to date has not provided any subsequent assessment to contradict them. Strike one.

“Senior management also criticised the whistleblowers internally saying on an all-staff call that they had “let them down”.

They subsequently denied this was said, only for a recording to emerge to prove that it had been. Strike two.

“Then ministers and Neso management insisted a supposedly “independent” investigation would take place, only for it again to become clear that this was far from the truth.

Ministers and Ofgem had left Neso to set their own terms and mark their own homework, including by telling engineers that if they wanted to contribute, they had to identify themselves to the very Neso management whose necks would be on the line if the inquiry found them to be at fault. Strike three.

Hmmm!

“Mr Miliband was completely absent during this scandal, too busy trying – and failing – to become chancellor. His ministers have been firmly on the side of Neso management despite their repeated poor behaviour.

What’s worse is that on Friday a new leaked document showed that Neso knew well before the crises of this summer that more wind, solar and batteries were making it harder for the control room to forecast supply and demand, increasing the risk of blackouts and pushing up bills.

Not only was Miliband silent, but the DEI hire that replaced him has also been silent.

“The UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero is Miatta Fahnbulleh, who was appointed by Prime Minister Andy Burnham following the Labour Party’s general election victory. She previously served as a junior minister in the same department and is known for her advocacy of accelerated net zero targets, including proposals to reach the goal by the mid-2030s.”

(slightly edited extract) “… here is the rub. As the sole shareholder of NESO, only the Secretary of State can hold them to account. The NESO leadership’s craven support for his plans, worked out behind the scenes with his political advisers, show they had already given up on the standards of impartiality and integrity required from our independent public bodies.

Perhaps this is, in part, why ministers now seem so determined to turn a blind eye to their misdeeds.

Somehow I doubt the new Minister of Net Zero has the experience or competence to adjudicate such an issue.

(100) Very few people will have any clue as to the character of a descendant of Liberian refugees who has been appointed to succeed ‘Mad Ed’ Miliband as the UK’s ‘Net Zero’ minister

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