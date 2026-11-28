Some statistics from Brave AI:

“Afghanistan’s female population is estimated at 22.3 million in 2026, comprising approximately 49.5% of the total population. The median age for females is 17.4 years, reflecting a very young demographic structure. ⁠

Key age demographics for females include:

0–14 years : This group constitutes the largest segment, with approximately 9.1 million females (estimated at 42.6% of the total female population in recent data).

15–64 years : The working-age female population is estimated at 11.2 to 12 million , representing roughly 50% of the female demographic.

65+ years: The elderly female population is small, estimated at 613,000 (approximately 2.8% of the total female population).

Specifically, the female population of reproductive age (typically defined as 15–49 or 15–64 depending on the source) was estimated at 10.79 million in 2026, showing a 2.2% increase from the previous year.

So, round 9 million girls and 11 million women.

And those ‘safe and legal routes? Note very few girls and women enter via small boats or on trucks !

“Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced the reopening of the UK Resettlement Scheme and new sponsorship routes to provide safe, legal pathways for refugees, prioritizing Afghan women and girls fleeing Taliban persecution and Palestinians displaced by the war in Gaza.

Resettlement Scheme : The UK Resettlement Scheme, suspended for two years, will reopen immediately with priority given to vulnerable groups. Approximately one in four referrals are expected to be Afghan women and girls or Palestinians who have fled Gaza, referred in partnership with the UNHCR and IRAP . ⁠

Sponsorship Routes : New community sponsorship (for charities) and student sponsorship (for universities) routes will open in October 2026 , with a work-based route following in Spring 2027 .

Settlement Path: Refugees arriving through these legal routes receive indefinite leave to remain, granting a five-year path to permanent settlement, a more generous status than that afforded to those arriving via irregular small boat crossings. ⁠

The UK has not published a specific number of Afghan women currently eligible for safe and legal routes; instead, eligibility is determined through referrals by partner agencies rather than open application. Under the reopened UK Resettlement Scheme (UKRS), Afghan women and girls are a priority group, with approximately one in four of all referrals expected to be for this demographic. ⁠

Key details regarding eligibility and access include:

Referral-Only Process : Individuals cannot apply directly; UNHCR and the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) identify and refer eligible candidates based on vulnerability and protection needs.

Caps and Numbers : The scheme operates with an annual cap that will initially start in the hundreds and potentially rise to the low thousands , though no specific quota for Afghan women alone has been set.

Other Schemes: The Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) and Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) are separate pathways; ACRS has stopped accepting new referrals, while ARAP remains open for eligible former staff and those at risk, but also does not have a public count of eligible women.

So, the UN decides and IRAP.

Marriage stats?

“According to data from the Afghanistan Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (2022–2023), 28.7% of women aged 20–24 were married or in a union before the age of 18. ⁠

For the broader demographic of women aged 15–49, estimates indicate that approximately 28% were married before age 18, with 10% marrying before age 15.

Key statistical breakdowns include:

Prevalence by Age : 9.6% of women aged 20–24 married before age 15. ⁠

Regional Variation : Rates vary significantly by province, reaching as high as 64.1% in Helmand and 61.5% in Herat for young women. ⁠

Socioeconomic Factors : Prevalence is higher among women with no formal education ( 35.2% ) and those in the poorest economic groups ( 43.6% ). ⁠

Trends: While the rate decreased from 46.3% in 2010–2011 to 38.9% in 2022–2023 for women married before 18, recent Taliban policies restricting education and legal protections have intensified the risk of child marriage.

How many could qualify?

Let’s leave aside the number from Gaza for now.

Check this out?

Taliban strip Afghan women of their names replacing them with ‘granny’ or ‘goat’ in bizarre new crackdown | Daily Mail Online

“Earlier this year, the group passed a new law allowing husbands to beat their wives as long as there is no serious bodily harm in a new criminal code published by the group.

The 90-page penal code, signed by Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban’s supreme leader, sets out different levels of punishments for people depending on their standing in society.

Article 9 of the code divides Afghan society into four categories: religious scholars (ulama), the elite (ashraf), the middle class, and the lower class.

Regarding violence against women, Article 32 states that only if the husband beats the woman with a stick and this act results in severe injury such as ‘a wound or bodily bruising’, and the woman can prove it before a judge, will the husband be sentenced to fifteen days’ imprisonment.

However, the contradiction lies in that a woman must remain fully covered while simultaneously proving her injuries to a judge.

The new code also does not condemn or prohibit sexual or psychological violence against women.

Girls are barred from education after the sixth grade

In addition, the code stops women from seeking refuge with their family to escape violence at home.

In May, the group formally recognised child marriage under a new family law regulation that set out rules for marriages involving minors and established specific guidelines governing ‘virgin girls’.

The document states that the silence of a ‘virgin girl’ is interpreted as consent to marriage, whereas the same silence from a male or previously married woman is not.

The practice of selling daughters to older men for financial gain has become an unfortunately normalised response to deepening poverty in Afghanistan.”

According to the UK’s and western standards, each of these ‘codes’ (wife beating, the selling of children, banning of female education after the age of6 etc) qualify as cruel and unusual punishment in breach of basic human rights whether under the ECHR or the UK’ own laws.

As such every one of those 9 million girls and 11 million women would qualify for asylum or refugee status?

Maybe they are all obedient, hard working and good looking and would represent a welcome inclusion into the UK’s 70 million ‘gene pool’? proponents of ‘diversity is our strength’ are staunch advocates of importing at least 250,000 of the brutalised females? There could be case for similar number of women ng girls in Gaza?

“As of 2025, the estimated female population of the Gaza Strip is approximately 1,076,430, representing roughly 49.7% of the total population of 2,184,652. ⁠

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