Following the effective prison term of just 6 months for child rape and the early release of a Pakistani gang rape leader, the UK government has decided to reduce prison terms for convicted offenders starting next month in August 2026.

From Brave AI:

“The Sentencing Act 2026 fundamentally alters early release rules in England and Wales, introducing a new “earned progression” model that reduces the time offenders serve in custody. For most prisoners serving Standard Determinate Sentences (SDS), the automatic release point is reduced from 40% or 50% to one-third (33%) of the sentence, provided they maintain good behavior.

Let’s start with the existing sentencing guidelines – (again using Brave AI)

“Sentencing are structured around a nine-step methodology that ensures consistency and fairness, starting with identifying the specific offence guideline and determining the offence category based on culpability and harm.

“ Key statutory requirements under the Sentencing Act 2020 include applying a guilty plea reduction (typically one-third for early pleas), ensuring the custody threshold is met before imposing imprisonment, and deducting any time served on remand from the final sentence.

“Murder carries a mandatory life sentence, with a minimum term set by the court based on severity. Rape has a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, with typical sentences ranging from 4 to 19 years depending on harm and culpability categories. Child sexual abuse (often referred to as pedophilia) involves various offenses under the Sexual Offences Act 2003; for example, sexual activity with a child under 13 carries a maximum of 14 years, while all penetrative sex with a child aged 12 or younger is classified as rape with a maximum of life imprisonment.

Minimum terms already reduced by a third and time served. Plead guilty to child rape? Maximum reduced from 14 years to less than ten years, which is further reduced under new sentencing provision (starting next month) to 6 years or even two years.

We get some idea of how this works in practice with the early release of Shabir Ahmed here:

(27) Pakistani rape gang leader released after serving 6 months for each of THIRTY child rapes

More detail from Brave AI:

“The UK government does not track a specific count of “victims of proposed early prisoner release” as a single metric; however, data indicates that a sizeable minority of victims were unaware that their offenders were being released early under the SDS40 scheme.

“Under the Sentencing Act 2026, eligibility for the new 33% early release point (SDS33) is limited to prisoners serving standard determinate sentences (SDS) who actively engage with rehabilitation programs.

There are around 50,000 victims – maybe 500,000 for criminals with multiple offences who have actually been successfully prosecuted.

Just one in ten crimes result in a successful prosecution and imprisonment.

“Recent data indicates that the resolution rate for violent and sexual offences in the UK is extremely low, with 89% of such crimes in the year to June 2024 closed without a suspect being caught or charged. Only 11% of these cases resulted in a suspect being caught or charged, a significant drop from 16% in 2018

Approximately 50,000 prisoners were previously released early under the emergency SDS40 scheme, and the Act’s reforms are projected to reduce the overall prison population by 5,000 to 10,000 over the next two years. “

Instead of releasing prisoners after completing just one third of their sentences, the chances are goof that sentences should be extended to full term to reflect highly likely unsolved violent crime as well as the likelihood of recidivism while unpunished and undetected !

The UK needs detention centres for illegal immigrants and visa overstayers – it need houses for its people to solve a housing shortage AND slum clearance AND it needs new secure prison camps it does NOT need the early release of violent offenders who can meet their victims in the local supermarket.

Solving the UK’s low cost housing crisis, prison shortage shoddy military housing and HMO/hotel housing problem – advancing the technology of 3D printing and bar codes?

I wonder how many victims have passed their convicted assailants in the street and how many criminals have been released into the very neighbourhoods where crimes were committed?

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