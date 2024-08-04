From here (h/t Garth Warr):
I think this is the original:
From October 2022
The Highwire with Del Bigtree: ARE VACCINATED KIDS HEALTHIER THAN THE UNVACCINATED? on Apple Podcasts
Chronic conditions in the 500 unvaxxed kids? Zero. - well not zero but far, far, lower.
Chronic conditions in the 3,700 vaxxed kids? A whole bunch.
Correlation does not equal causation and big pharma is the only entity conducting expensive research and clinical trials – clinical trial failures are not publicised or the impact on human participants that “failed” in the trials – nether are there long term follow ups of those that participated in the trials that failed – or even were approved by regulators!
Treatments of these chronic conditions are made by big pharma also..
Onwards!!!
The vaccine was systematically injected into people who were not satisfied with their natural immunity.
A potentially lethal transaction?
Sure.
In the most human of terms, the vaccine is a refund from Mother Nature.
And that bitch has made certain that the exchange would result in the least human of outcomes.