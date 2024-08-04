From here (h/t Garth Warr):

All For The Crunch | What are your thoughts on this? All I know is I have a lot of people come to me saying their child was never the same after and that they… | Instagram

I think this is the original:

The Highwire with Del Bigtree: ARE VACCINATED KIDS HEALTHIER THAN THE UNVACCINATED? on Apple Podcasts

From October 2022

Chronic conditions in the 500 unvaxxed kids? Zero. - well not zero but far, far, lower.

Chronic conditions in the 3,700 vaxxed kids? A whole bunch.

Correlation does not equal causation and big pharma is the only entity conducting expensive research and clinical trials – clinical trial failures are not publicised or the impact on human participants that “failed” in the trials – nether are there long term follow ups of those that participated in the trials that failed – or even were approved by regulators!

Treatments of these chronic conditions are made by big pharma also..

Onwards!!!

