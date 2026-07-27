Data from Brave AI:

“Recent Estimates: As of Q4 2025, the UK’s working-age population (15–64) was approximately 43.4 million.”

“Employment Status: Approximately one-quarter of the working-age population (around 11 million people) does not currently have a job, including those unemployed, economically inactive, or retired before pension age.

Wha t is PIP in the UK?

“Personal Independence Payment (PIP) is a tax-free UK benefit that helps cover the extra costs of living with a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability. It is not means-tested and does not count as income for tax or other benefits.

PIP covers two distinct components based on how your condition affects your life:

Daily Living Component : Provides support for help with everyday tasks such as preparing food, eating, managing medication, washing and bathing, using the toilet, dressing, communicating, reading, and engaging with other people.

Mobility Component: Provides support for help with getting around, including planning and following journeys, and physically moving around.

You may receive one or both components at either a standard or enhanced rate, depending on the severity of your difficulties. The maximum weekly award is £194.60 (enhanced daily living plus enhanced mobility).”

How “successful’ is it?

“Official figures from the Department for Work and Pensions confirm that 4 million people in England and Wales were entitled to Personal Independence Payment (PIP) as of April 2026, marking a record high and a doubling of claimants since comparable data began in 2019.

This caseload represents approximately 83% working-age and 17% State Pension age individuals, with 37% receiving the highest level of award.

“The surge is largely driven by a rise in claims for mental health and neurodevelopmental conditions, which now account for 24% of total claims, up from 16.5% in 2020; specifically, ADHD claims alone reached 100,000 in April 2026.

With nearly 1.9 million claimants on the benefit for five years or longer, Prime Minister Andy Burnham has indicated potential reforms to the welfare system, citing the need to address the £70 billion annual cost and ensure the system remains “fit and fair for the future” amid a government-commissioned review.”

I suggest that the surge has some correlation with the roll out of the experimental C19 mRNA injections – but that amounts to a heresy in today’s world where deaths and injuries are unexamined and are put in the “nothing to see here, move along” bucket.

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