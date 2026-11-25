From here:

Around 3.7 million jobs are at risk in Europe’s struggling industry, report says

“McKinsey’s automotive R&D analysis puts labour productivity in China at 1.5 times Europe’s level. Industrial electricity prices in Europe averaged more than 1.5 times those in China and the US.

“Europe is also losing ground on gross productive investment, which McKinsey defines as spending on assets such as infrastructure, non-residential buildings, machinery, software and R&D.”

“China’s investment in these assets has surged over three decades to about $6 trillion (€5.5tn) in 2025, according to the report, while Europe’s spending has hardly moved and stood at around $3 trillion (€2.7tn).

Former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi’s 2024 report on EU competitiveness called for an extra €750 billion to €800 billion of investment a year to keep pace with China and the US.”

Six ways to turn industrial firms around ‘the European way’

“The report’s six success factors range from running the overhaul through a dedicated task force to selling or closing weak business units and using AI to lighten administrative work.”

“On labour, McKinsey says European rules allow companies to cut salary or benefit costs and extend working hours for the same pay. They can also reduce headcount through hiring freezes, natural staff turnover and, as a last resort, separation agreements.

Ah, so sack people and use AI? Sounds like a surrender to me!

“Three of the five turnaround companies cut labour costs by more than 15% within 12 to 18 months, without major protests or strikes.

The report partly credits the involvement of supervisory boards on which workers hold seats, and cooperative talks with labour representatives.

From Brave AI:

“A McKinsey report released in November 2026 estimates that 3.7 million jobs and over €500 billion in value added are directly at risk due to financial stress in Europe’s industrial sector. ⁠

The consultancy’s Industrial Financial Health Index, covering nearly 1,200 manufacturers, found that 45% of firms were stressed or distressed in 2025, a rise from 39% in 2023, with preliminary 2026 data indicating the trend is accelerating.

“ Cost Disadvantages: Rising labor and energy costs have eroded competitiveness, particularly against China , where industrial electricity prices are significantly lower and labor productivity is 1.5 times higher. ⁠

Worst-Hit Countries: Portugal recorded the highest share of distressed firms in 2025, followed by Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Spain; in Germany , the share of distressed companies rose by 12 percentage points. ⁠

Corporate Examples: Major automakers like Volkswagen are undergoing deep restructuring, which could eliminate over 100,000 jobs, while others like Mercedes-Benz are exploring longer working hours without extra pay to cut costs.

Turnaround Potential: McKinsey describes the situation as “structurally fixable,” identifying six success factors for recovery, such as using AI to reduce administrative work and selling weak business units. ⁠

Of course, if management consultants had the answers, they would be running countries and generating lots of economic growth.

They either aren’t being listened to by politicians or are simply not trusted to come up with plans for which they can be held accountable!

Still begs the question ‘why does the UK continue to seek alignment with a moribund EUSR (European Union of Socialist Republics akin to the failed USSR) rather than the far more dynamic USA???

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