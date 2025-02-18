From here:

Federal Judge Appointed by Biden Issues Restraining Order Against Trump Administration

“A federal judge recently ordered the Trump administration to reinstate funding for foreign aid contracts amid ongoing legal battles. This decision highlights the power the judiciary holds, often acting as a check on the executive branch. Many conservatives feel that the judiciary is positioning itself as a resistance force to Trump’s agenda.

The controversy began when Trump, alongside his Department of Government Efficiency, led by Musk, decided to shut down USAID. This organization has long been criticized for its perceived inefficiencies and corruption. U.S. District Judge Amir Ali issued a temporary restraining order against the administration’s plan to cut certain funding.”

“Judge Ali, appointed by President Joe Biden, has become a focal point in this legal drama. While he granted the restraining order, he also expressed that the request from nonprofits was overly broad. The administration’s plan to review foreign aid programs for efficiency was noted but lacked a detailed explanation for the blanket suspension.”

Here’s Amir Ali’s background from Brave AI:

“Amir Ali is a U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia, appointed by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the Senate on November 20, 2024. He received his judicial commission on November 22, 2024, and became the first Muslim and Arab American federal judge to serve in D.C.

Born in 1985 in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, Ali holds a Bachelor of Software Engineering from the University of Waterloo and a Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from Harvard Law School. He has a rich background in civil rights litigation and has argued cases successfully at all levels of the judicial system, including the Supreme Court.

Before his appointment, Ali served as President and Executive Director of the MacArthur Justice Center, where he led litigation on several important religious liberty cases and prevailed in two cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. He also taught at Harvard Law School and was an adjunct professor at the University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law and Georgetown University Law Center.

His confirmation was celebrated as a historic milestone for the American Muslim and Arab American communities, reflecting the growing contributions of diverse communities to the U.S. judiciary.”

Must be a Sharia law thing?

Onwards!!!