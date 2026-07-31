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(1) Most Migrants Who Crossed Into Ceuta Have Returned to Morocco, Spain Officials Say: Live Updates - The New York Times

From Brave AI:

“48,000 migrants have returned to Morocco from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta after an estimated 60,000 entered in a single day.

Many of those returning cited a lack of food and shelter as primary reasons for leaving the city, which had become overcrowded and unable to provide basic necessities.

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