48,000 of 60,000 invading Moroccans self-deport in a single day- reason? No food or shelter!
Maybe the UK should try the same tactics and provide boats back to France?
From here:
(1) Most Migrants Who Crossed Into Ceuta Have Returned to Morocco, Spain Officials Say: Live Updates - The New York Times
From Brave AI:
“48,000 migrants have returned to Morocco from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta after an estimated 60,000 entered in a single day.
Many of those returning cited a lack of food and shelter as primary reasons for leaving the city, which had become overcrowded and unable to provide basic necessities.
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