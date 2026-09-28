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Observer
Sep 28

The lady farmer who reported them has said she saw 8 > 10 men at the sceen + 3 vans.

Gov says she only had partial info although she was sole witness and police didn't interview her?

There may be more to this than meets the eye?

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Richard Kudrna's avatar
Richard Kudrna
Sep 28

Or, they are Islamic agents who were sent to test defences with empty vans. Why would you suspect that Uk or USA sent them?

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