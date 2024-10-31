Trump expected to grab 312 electoral votes!

From this 19-minute video here:

50 Million Votes Counted: The STUNNING 2024 Election Map Unveiled!

The first minute of the transcript:

“… although we still have one week to go until the election over 50 million votes have already been cast in the 2024 contest

these early voting figures for the Republicans are looking rather good

early voting is practically drowning Kamala Harris Under Trump

these figures show Democrats at 42 Republicans at 40 but you also have to take into account that these independent voters those who neither identify with either party in terms of their party registration break more for Trump than for Harris when compared to 2020

this is where we most clearly see change

Democrats were at 45% Republicans at just 30

the GOP was losing in the early vote but this time it is essentially a tie

these are the early voting figures from four years ago

this is yet another indication that Trump is on route for a huge Electoral College Triumph and thus in this video we will be examining the 2024 electoral map derived from early voting numbers and contrasting it with what we observed four years ago

we will thus start off right off the bat filling in Missouri Kentucky Mississippi and Alabama

these are four states where we obviously lack early voting records but they most definitely will go to Trump…”

