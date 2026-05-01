From here:

British Police Raid Islamic Group Accused Of Sex Trafficking And Slavery | ZeroHedge

“Officers received reports of human trafficking, rape, and other crimes involving members of a group known as the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light, based in Crewe.

Seven men and three women were taken into custody, according to a statement from the Cheshire Police, who said the investigation was initiated because of allegations made by a woman who was previously part of the group in 2023.”

“Today’s operation is the outcome of a detailed and robust investigation into reports of serious sexual offenses, forced marriage and modern slavery involving members of a religious group called Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light in Crewe.

The AROPL’s is a religious movement founded in 2015 by Abdullah Hashem Aba Al-Sadiq (Egyptian-American raised Sunni Muslim). It draws heavily from Shia Islamic traditions. The group self-identifies with Islamic roots, uses Islamic terminology (referring to their leader as the Qaim/Mahdi appointed in relation to Prophet Muhammad), and maintains many Islamic practices.”

“Islamic fundamentalism justifies the abuse and exploitation of “non-believers”, using the “Doctrine of Abrogation” and a series of passages from the Quran specifically allowing for the humiliation or enslavement of foreigners and non-believers as a means to force them into religious submission.

The Islamic slave trade operated throughout Africa and the Middle East until it was disrupted by the British Empire from 1833 to 1937.”

It should be clear to all, by now, who the ‘enemy’ posing a national security risk is- and it is NOT the ‘far-right’, who have been cited as part of the reason for raising the terror threat level for the UK to ‘severe’.

The mot cited ‘far right’ terrorist incident is this one:

“On 30 October 2022, Andrew Leak, a 66-year-old man from High Wycombe, drove to the Western Jet Foil Border Force migrant processing centre in Dover and threw two to three petrol bombs attached to fireworks at the facility.

The attack resulted in minor injuries to two staff members and caused limited property damage before Leak drove to a nearby petrol station, where he committed suicide by asphyxiation.”

Yes, really.

More on the raid by 500 British police from Brave AI:

“Nine individuals were arrested by over 500 police officers during dawn raids on the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light headquarters in Crewe, Cheshire, on April 29, 2026.

The investigation, launched by Cheshire Police in March 2026, centers on allegations of serious sexual offenses, modern slavery, and forced marriage reported to have occurred in 2023. These allegations involve a single female victim who was a member of the group at the time.

The Group : The Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light (AROPL) is a fringe, Shia-inspired sect that relocated from Sweden to the UK in 2021 and operates out of Webb House, a former orphanage.

The Suspects : The nine arrested individuals include six men and three women of American, Mexican, Italian, Spanish, Swedish, and Egyptian nationalities; they remain in custody.

Safeguarding : Approximately 56 children living at the compound, who are home-schooled, have been placed under the care of partner agencies and safeguarding services.

Police Statement: Cheshire Police emphasized that the operation targets specific criminal allegations against individuals and not the religion itself, stating there is no risk to the wider community.

A further 13 people were arrested on suspicion of unrelated public order offenses during the operation, which was supported by Europol and international police forces.”

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