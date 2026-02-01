The UK heads inexorably towards a socialist wet dream of universal basic income (UBI)- it legislates a minimum wage of around £28,000 takes £7,000 in taxes on eared income and pays untaxed welfare benefits equivalent to £30-£35,000,000 a year

Universal Basic Income (UBI) is a social welfare proposal in which all members of a population receive a regular, unconditional cash payment from the government, regardless of income, employment status, or other qualifications. It is designed to ensure everyone has enough money to meet basic living needs, reduce poverty, and provide financial security.

Key features of UBI include:

Universal : Given to all individuals, not targeted to specific groups.

Unconditional : No work requirements, income thresholds, or means tests.

Regular and predictable : Distributed monthly or annually in fixed amounts.

Cash payments: Recipients can use the money as they see fit, rather than being restricted to goods or services.

UBI is distinct from other welfare programs like Guaranteed Basic Income (GBI), which targets only those below a certain income level. While no country currently has a full national UBI system, several pilot programs exist globally—including in the U.S. (e.g., Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration), Finland, Kenya, and Canada—testing its feasibility and impact.

The idea has historical roots dating back to thinkers like Thomas More and Thomas Paine, and has gained renewed attention due to concerns about automation, job displacement, and growing economic inequality. Proponents argue it could simplify welfare systems, empower individuals, and support entrepreneurship and education. Critics raise concerns about cost, potential inflation, and reduced work incentives.

Benefits claimants take home more than six million workers in ‘broken Britain’

“Currently “An estimated one million claimants currently combine Universal Credit, housing support and health benefits to achieve higher incomes than employment would provide.”

“A remarkable 1,000 individuals are being approved for disability payments every single working day, propelled largely by a dramatic rise in mental health conditions, including anxiety and depression.”

“Claims for PIP relating to anxiety and depression have doubled since 2020, while the total number of people receiving out-of-work benefits without any work requirements now surpasses four million.

There is still no curiosity about the impact of the mass injections of the EXPERIMETAL and poisonous viral vector and MRNA (C19) INJECTIONS.

“New research from the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) shows benefit claimants take home more than roughly one in four workers after tax.”

“The CSJ said millions of workers across “alarm clock Britain”, who rise each morning for modestly paid positions, were losing out.

“The CSJ’s calculations demonstrate an economically inactive person claiming Universal Credit for ill health, combined with average housing benefit and Personal Independence Payment (PIP), would receive approximately £25,200 annually in 2025/26, or equivalent to earning £30,100 before tax.

Universal Credit (UC) is a single monthly benefit for people of working age (under State Pension age) who are on a low income or out of work. It is administered by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and designed to help cover living and housing costs. UC replaces six older benefits—Housing Benefit, Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Working Tax Credit, and Child Tax Credit—consolidating them into one payment.

It is means-tested, meaning eligibility depends on your income and savings. You can receive UC whether you are in work or not, and the amount adjusts as your income changes. It includes elements for housing costs, children, childcare, disability, caring responsibilities, and limited capability for work. If you have savings over £16,000, you are not eligible.”

“Current job advertisements illustrate this disparity starkly. A prison officer’s role in Leicester pays £28,187, a store cleaner position in Birmingham offers £26,312, and a nursing assistant job in Manchester provides £24,465, all yielding less after tax than the combined benefit package.

“For someone working 40 hours weekly on the National Living Wage, the benefit combination exceeds their post-tax earnings by £3,400. Those working average full-time hours of 37 per week face an even larger gap of £4,800.

These calculations do not reflect the additional taxes paid by employers for national insurance – which has been increased 15 per cent above £5,000.

Underlying these wages earned are increases to the national minimum wage and an unenforceable “Living wage”

“As of April 2026, the UK’s National Minimum Wage rates are: £12.71 per hour for workers aged 21 and over (National Living Wage).

These rates are set by the government and apply to most workers, including part-time, temporary, and casual staff. The Living Wage, set independently by the Living Wage Foundation, is £13.45 per hour (UK-wide) and £14.80 per hour in London, but it is voluntary and not legally enforceable.

Which works out at £25,420 per annum for a 40 hour week, 50 week year. – which is In excess of a nursing assistants job in Manchester and almost the same as store cleaners and prison officers.

The Living Wage works out at £26,900 for a 40 hour week, 50 week year

So, the minimum wage – legislated by th government compels employers to pay £26,900 and government welfare for Universal Credit, housing support and health benefits pays more than that minimum.

Either the minimum wage or welfare payments are too high.

Taxation kicks in a 20 per cent above £12,570 all the way up to£50,270. On wages, BENEFITS are tax free.

Someone earning £28,000 a year will pay£1,234.40 In employees national insurance and £3,086 in personal income tax AND the employer will pay £2,835 in employers national insurance.

A £28,000 annual income attracts around £7,000 in tax.

The amount of Housing Benefit you can receive in the UK depends on several factors, including your local area, household size, rent, and personal circumstances.

Local Housing Allowance (LHA) Rates

For private renters, the maximum Housing Benefit is based on the Local Housing Allowance (LHA), which varies by region and household size. For example:

Bristol (from 1 April 2025) : 1 bedroom: £207.12 per week (£899.99 monthly) 2 bedrooms: £252.00 per week (£1,095 monthly) 3 bedrooms: £299.18 per week (£1,300 monthly)

Cheshire (various areas) : 1 bed/shared house: £73.35–£97.81 per week 4 bed: £189.86–£402.14 per week

Great Yarmouth : 1 bed/shared: £376.34 monthly 2 beds: £575.01 monthly



You can check your exact LHA rate using the GOV.UK LHA calculator.

For a personalized estimate, use the Turn2us Benefits Calculator or Entitledto’s Housing Benefit Calculator.

Personal Independence Payment (PIP) is a tax-free, non-means-tested benefit in the UK designed to help people aged 16 to State Pension age with the extra costs of living with a long-term health condition or disability.

It is not based on income, savings, or National Insurance contributions.

There are two components:

Daily Living Component : Paid at a standard or enhanced rate depending on how much help is needed with daily tasks.

Mobility Component: Paid at a standard or enhanced rate, with the enhanced rate eligible for exchange under the Motability Scheme for a car or scooter.

DO NO WORK, PAY NO TAXES DRAW BENEFITS AND BORROW TRILLIONS!!!

THEMAGIC MONEY TREE FUDING STUPID SOCIALIST DOGMA

