From Brave AI:

“The Aberfan disaster occurred on 21 October 1966 in the Welsh village of Aberfan, where Tip 7, a colliery spoil tip built on unstable ground above a residential area, catastrophically collapsed. Heavy rain had saturated the tip, causing approximately 150,000 tonnes of liquefied coal waste to slide down the mountainside at high speed, engulfing Pantglas Junior School and nearby homes.

The tragedy resulted in the deaths of 144 people, including 116 children (mostly aged 7–10) and 28 adults, making it the worst mining-related disaster in British history. An official inquiry later concluded that the National Coal Board was entirely responsible for the disaster due to negligence and ignorance of the risks posed by building the tip over underground springs.

Key aspects of the event include:

Immediate Impact : The slurry wave, reaching 12 meters deep and traveling over 80 mph, destroyed 18 houses and wiped out the junior school just minutes after lessons began.

Rescue Efforts: Villagers and rescue workers dug through the debris for days; the last survivor was pulled alive at 11:00 AM, with bodies continuing to be found for weeks.

“145 children survived the Aberfan disaster.

The tragedy occurred on 21 October 1966 when a coal waste tip collapsed onto Pantglas Junior School and nearby homes, resulting in the deaths of 116 children and 28 adults.

While the final death toll reached 144, historical records indicate that approximately 145 children survived the initial event, though many suffered long-term psychological trauma.

The last child to be rescued alive was Jeff Edwards, who was eight years old at the time.

“National Coal Board (NCB) Compensation: The NCB initially offered £50 per bereaved family, which was raised to £500 per fatality after public outcry.

This payment was described by NCB insurance staff as a “good offer,” with some families and critics noting it was insultingly low.

The NCB paid out a total of £160,000 in compensation, which also covered damages to property and some support for traumatized survivors.

No one was prosecuted or dismissed despite the tribunal finding the NCB incontestably liable for the disaster.

Aberfan Disaster Fund Grants: A public fund raised £1.75 million to assist the community.

The Charity Commission initially blocked the fund’s plan to pay £5,000 per bereaved family, instead sanctioning only £500 and requiring an assessment of whether parents had been “close” to their deceased children to qualify for mental suffering compensation.

The fund also provided £100 to those who lost their homes and set aside £100,000 for the future needs of physically injured children.

Despite Commission restrictions, fund trustees largely ignored the “closeness” requirement and distributed higher payments to bereaved families.

Government Refunds: In 1997, the UK government repaid £150,000 to the fund after it was controversially raided in 1968 to help pay for the removal of remaining coal tips.

In 2007, the Welsh Government donated an additional £1.5 million to the Aberfan Memorial Charity and £500,000 to the Aberfan Education Charity, representing an inflation-adjusted recompense for the money wrongly taken from the disaster fund.

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