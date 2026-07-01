From here:

Ukraine’s Desperate Propaganda Campaign While Russia Advances along the Entire Front

“Western audiences are being flooded with social media and regular media articles that paint a dire picture of Russia’s military campaign, while touting Ukraine’s incredible accomplishments.

It is all a load of crap, but that is all the West has left in its quiver as Russia’s campaign of attrition continues to pulverize Ukraine.”

“The Western-led propaganda campaign consists of the following elements:

Information Warfare — Heavy push of 24/7 propaganda about Putin’s “imminent downfall,” including staged videos of supposed Russian soldiers announcing a mutiny.

Fake Psyops — Coordinated attempts to stoke panic in Russia (e.g., false claims of fuel/gas shortages, which were partly caused by panic buying triggered by the rumors).

Symbolic Actions — Staged drone flag-drops (e.g., on the Kinburn Spit near Crimea) meant to symbolize Russian retreat and collapse — quickly debunked and mocked.

Broader Objective — Combine these narratives with actual strikes on Russian infrastructure to create the impression of regime instability, pressuring Putin politically.

Now for the reality.

Yes, Ukraine has hit some Russian refineries and created some spectacular visuals of billowing smoke and fire.

However, this is nothing more than military political theater that is intended to distract from Urkaine’s setbacks all along the front.

As a side note, Russian oil exports have increased during this same period, putting to bed the narrative that Russia’s oil industry in suffering catastrophic losses. Here is a summary of Russian activity, starting in the Northern section of the front:

The NATO alliance has (almost completely run out of missiles with which to attack the Russian heartland after ‘donating’ billions of dollars worth these to Ukraine and using them up on Iran.

There is precious little truth from wither side of the conflict. Hitting sitting duck civilian targets in Moscow or Kiev will not reduce th one million dead and 4 million wounded from the conflict sponsored by the UK France and a few other nations. It is not YET their soldiers who are dying and getting wounded. The more the diminishing stockpile of NATO missiles are used to kill and wound Russian civilians, the more likely, Russians will reciprocate and bomb European capitals of London, Paris, Berlin and Madrid, Oslo, Helsinki, etc.

There is lots more detail on the war in each of the major Ukrainian regions – it all, of course, could also be propaganda, but it is useful to provide some sort of counter to the propaganda being spewed by western media.

“Rebuilding depleted U.S. missile stockpiles from the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine will take three to five years for critical long-range systems, creating a significant “window of vulnerability” for future peer competitors like China.

“United States: Replenishing key missile stockpiles depleted by the Iran War and support to Ukraine is a multi-year process. Tomahawk land-attack missiles will take until late 2030 to restore prewar levels, while THAAD and Patriot interceptors are projected to be fully replaced by 2029. This timeline reflects the need to expand industrial capacity, as current production rates are insufficient to meet immediate wartime demands.

United Kingdom: British defense officials warn that key stockpiles could be exhausted within weeks in a high-intensity conflict. The UK lacks the domestic industrial depth to rapidly replenish advanced munitions, relying heavily on supply chains for critical components like explosives and semiconductors that are largely imported from Asia. Consequently, the UK cannot independently sustain prolonged missile-based warfare without significant external support

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