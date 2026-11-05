From Brave AI:

“On Thursday, November 5, 2026, French authorities deployed 70,000 police officers and gendarmes nationwide to manage demonstrations involving up to 780,000 protesters. The mobilization, which includes strikes by unions in education, rail, and postal services, is driven by demands for higher wages and measures to address the rising cost of living.

Key details of the security operation:

Deployment Scale: The 70,000 strong force includes specialized units like RAID , GIGN , and BRI , supported by armored vehicles, water cannons, and drones.

Expected Turnout: Inter-union coalitions estimate 500,000 to 700,000 participants outside Paris, with 40,000 to 80,000 in the capital.

Preventive Measures: To avoid a repeat of the October 17 riots, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez restricted protest routes in major cities, such as moving the main Paris march from Place de la Bastille to Place de la Nation .

Context: This marks the fourth major day of unrest in three weeks, evolving from initial student protests over school conditions into a broader challenge to President Emmanuel Macron’s policies.

Many eyes are on Lyon:

“ Planned November 5 Action: Unions and activist groups, including Solidaires Rhône , organized a demonstration in Lyon for November 5 at Place Jean Macé starting at 10:30 AM, calling for wealth redistribution and an end to the high cost of living.

Safety Advisory: Travelers were warned to expect substantial unrest during the November 5 gathering, as previous attempts to assemble at Place Jean Macé had resulted in violent clashes and the use of tear gas by police.

Tear gas has been used before just a week ago:

“October 31 Clashes: Police fired tear gas and used baton charges to disperse crowds in Lyon as hundreds of thousands protested the cost of living and education issues; this was part of a broader wave of unrest across France where hundreds were arrested.

From here:

More protest chaos hits France with 500,000 people on the streets today in challenge to Macron

“’We can feel a cumulative effect: public sympathy for the high school and university students’ movement is not waning, and people are questioning restrictions on liberties, especially bans on demonstrations,’ Fabrice Fort of the CGT union explained.

‘This has sparked a wake-up call among people who usually don’t speak out much,’ he added.

Similar protests have sparked in other European countries in recent weeks with youth-led demonstrations seen in Denmark, Germany and Italy.”

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