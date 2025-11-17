Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
6h

Shades of Donald Trump! Policies still are flawed in that they aren't paying me either right now! Whatever happened to supporting your own?

They cannot even support their own retired employees in states like New Mexico. During COVID plandemic the State's Senators changed retirees cost of living allowance and it was signed into law by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. It is so bad now that actuarial study shows that the value of a state pension will be halved in as little as 10 years. So keep voting these folks into office and see what happens as the ripple effect runs through the economy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Peter Halligan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture