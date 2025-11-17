From here:

Migrant panic as 7,000 deported in brutal crackdown as EU country pulls plug on asylum

“Pakistan deported 7,700 Afghan refugees on Sunday, as Islamabad continues its brutal crackdown on migrants from its neighbour. This is in addition to at least 6,000 who were returned to Afghanistan on Saturday, bringing the total number of deportees to just over 13,000 in two days.”

“Government officials say more than 350,000 Afghans have been expelled from Pakistan since October, when Islamabad started to implement a controversial new policy.

This required all undocumented foreigners - an estimated 1.7 million people, mostly Afghans - to leave the country voluntarily or face arrest and deportation.

Imagine if the UK applied the same standards for illegal Pakistani immigrants! – the UK’s Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood was born on 17 September 1980 in Birmingham she is The daughter of Zubaida and Mahmood Ahmed.[3] Her parents are of Pakistani origin with roots in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir.[4] She is the eldest of four, is a twin with her brother, and has a younger sister and brother.

I wonder what she and her family think of Pakistan’s “approach.

Germany is trying bribery!

“Pakistan’s tough crackdown comes as Germany attempts to wriggle out of a commitment to resettle Afghan asylum seekers.

Most of them are currently in Pakistan, waiting for their visa applications to be processed by German authorities.”

“However, Berlin is offering them thousands of euros not to come, as it faces a growing public backlash to migration.

The German Interior Ministry is reportedly sending letters to the stranded Afghans, promising them €10,000 as a “starter bonus” not to come.

In addition, they are being offered a €2,500 one-off payment to facilitate their return to Afghanistan, according to the German newspaper Die Welt.

Please take a paid or unpaid subscription to support my work

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan