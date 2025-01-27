From here:

Trump Admin Finds 80,000 of 320,000 Missing Migrant Children Under Biden – Daily Presser

“An investigation conducted by Muckraker has shed light on the Biden-Harris administration’s role in human trafficking, revealing a disturbing pattern of how hundreds of thousands of children are trafficked into the United States with federal complicity.”

“The Trump administration has made significant progress in locating a substantial number of migrant children who were previously unaccounted for, a problem that arose under the Biden administration. Nearly 80,000 of the over 320,000 missing migrant children have been found, as reported by Fox News.”

“Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner reported that the Trump administration has already located approximately 75,000 to 80,000 missing children, a feat accomplished even before the recent election.”

There are few places in the US where these children could have disappeared.

The prime candidates are sanctuary States and cities like Illinois and California.

The same applies to the next article:

CIS Report: In 2023, 250K Children Born to Illegal Immigrants – Liberty One News

“… new data from the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) … reports that in 2023, there were approximately 225,000 to 250,000 births to illegal immigrants in the United States. This represents nearly 7% of all births nationwide, according to their findings.”

One in 14 births in the US are anchor babies. Maybe these births were unintended, or the local Planned Parenthood offices would have already “harvested“ their body parts.

It is important to know their location. My money is that a majority are in sanctuary States and cities.

It would come as no surprise to find out that, not only were Biden and Harris directly involved in a cartel of child traffickers, but that this was done with nefarious intent - for monetary gain or demented sexual gratification.

It would also not come as a surprise to find out that sanctuary States and cities are similarly involved.

Anchor babies may not be part of a child trafficking component (other components being human, drug and crime gang related) but the evil involved in the trafficking and invasion of migrant beggars knows no bounds.

Should anchor babies be deported along with their mothers - and ay fathers that claim parental status? Yes, a family should not be broken up. Perhaps a “pearl clutching solution would be to offer them to sponsors that would guarantee their well-being, though unsurprisingly this scheme failed spectacularly in sanctuary areas within Michigan.

“Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Office of Global Michigan” is looking for resident volunteers to house illegal aliens in their homes and integrate them into society.”

With taxpayer funded rent subsidies only available to immigrant beggars of course.

“Republican demands Biden explain if Michigan's Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer is using taxpayer funds for $500 a month subsidies to house illegal migrants

Michigan announced a program that could award eligible migrant applicants up to $500 a month for housing payments.”

