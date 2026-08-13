From here:

Huge oil spill off the coast of Oman now covers hundreds of square miles | CNN (h/t CITIZEN FREE PRESS)

“An oil spill from a stranded tanker off the coast of Oman now covers an estimated 500 square miles (1,300 square kilometers), the environmental organization Greenpeace told CNN, prompting fears that a major ecological disaster could be unfolding in the Arabian Sea.”

“The tanker, Caroline Bezengi, was carrying around 800,000 barrels of oil when it reportedly came under attack. The sanctioned vessel is believed to be part of the shadow fleet of oil tankers used by Russia.

“Following an unidentified “incident” on June 6 outside Oman’s territorial waters, the tanker ran aground off Al-Qibliyyah Island on June 21, Abdullah Bin Ali Al Amri, the chairman of the Environment Authority of Oman, told state TV earlier this week.”

A few more of these and the Straits of Hormuz may soon become a giant unnavigable cess pool.

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