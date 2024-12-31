From here:

Most compelling for me is the us of Absolute Risk Reduction in assessing safety and efficacy from around the 44-miute mark:

“… one of the um most important ways of communicating information medical information is use of absolute risk reduction which or absolute benefits or absolute harm.

so I've given you the absolute harm of 1 1800 in terms of the benefit in preventing hospitalization um UKHSA released data at the beginning of 2023 I think this is the first government in the world to do this and they actually did what we call age matched controls of vaccinated versus unvaccinated to give you a rough idea there are lots of caveats still and I think this is still an exaggeration of the benefit of having two doses of the vaccine

for example, and for people over 70 preventing hospitalization and that figure was 2,500 Peter you had to vaccinate 2,500 people to prevent one person being hospitalized versus a serious harm rate of at least onin 800 at least.

Editor’s note – I changed the transcript to read “over 70” and “one in 800” compared to the transcript stating “I” and “one in 1,800”.

“okay so the math doesn't net out and then it gets that figure gets worse as you get younger you know you're talking about if you're under 40 you're talking about over 100,000 people need to be vaccinated something like that or there and thereabouts so it it's a figure that if it wasn't such a serious issue would be laughable

you know we I have discussions with patients I know okay fine.

this is an acute serious illness I get it potentially but I have discussions with patients all the time about statins you know these are one those prescribed drugs GL um prescribed on the basis of reducing cardiovascular risk or preventing heart attacks and most people prescribed satins aren't told that their benefit at best is one in 100 in preventing a non-fatal heart attack or stroke over a 5year period without prolonging their life and when patients are told that most of them wouldn't take it because the side effects are well that's even without discussing side effects because they're like would you well would you take would you take a pill every day uh for your life if you were told that the lottery chances a one in 100 Chance is going to benefit you

or another way of look statistics if you take this every day um it may extend your life by a few weeks

! Dr. Aseem Malhotra is a cardiologist and public health advocate. He has been at the forefront of exposing the influence of Big Pharma on global healthcare systems and calling for a revolution in evidence-based medicine. From critiquing flawed dietary guidelines to challenging the widespread use o

f mRNA vaccines, Dr. Malhotra has consistently pushed back against corporate interests that prioritise profits over public health.

In this interview, we discuss corporate capture of healthcare, the ethical failures of Big Pharma, and the dangerous consequences of systemic corruption.

Dr. Malhotra shares his insights on the pandemic response, vaccine controversies, and how profit-driven medicine has eroded trust in public health.

We also discuss solutions for reclaiming healthcare, the power of grassroots advocacy, and the urgent need for transparency and accountability in a system built on exploitation.

00:00:00 – Introduction

00:01:07 - Assisted Dying

00:04:32 - Government Role in Society

00:07:31 - Pandemic Reflections

00:12:39 - Infection Fatality Rate

00:17:44 - Government-Driven Fear

00:20:03 - China's Strict Lockdown Policies

00:25:02 - Vaccine Rollout and Controversy

00:32:19 - Personal Vaccine Hesitations

00:39:22 - Risks Associated with Vaccines

00:47:55 - Corporate Capture in Healthcare

00:55:42 - Influence of Milton Friedman

01:03:49 - Misconceptions About Low Cholesterol

01:06:30 - Lifestyle Changes Over Medications

01:07:54 - Transforming NHS Through Health

01:08:02 - Overcoming Industry Opposition

01:11:36 - Pushback Against Public Health Advocacy

01:16:22 - Government and Corporate Collusion

01:20:14 - Challenges in Changing Dietary Guidelines

01:25:30 - Big Pharma's Global Influence

01:35:12 - Importance of Grassroots Movements

01:40:20 - Building Public Awareness Campaigns

01:45:08 - Reflections on Accountability and Reform

01:50:25 - Future of Public Health Advocacy”

Personally, I find Dr Malhotra’s political views abhorrent. He is a socialist and understands little of free markets that have been corrupted by socialism so that they cannot function.

His reference to MBA students ALL preferred profits o harms is abhorrent. I have an MBA (from the 1980’s) and it is my belief that companies and people providing societal good will drive profits, not harms. I would not claim, for example, that all medics are socialists believing in a “one size fits all” medical treatment or that, because medics cannot cure disease they are “captured” by socialism.

