(20+) Facebook

(h/t another Peter H)

I have no idea why such a message has been broadcast on Facebook of all media – maybe it’s all about raising money….

Express Your Interest

“GAUGING INTEREST. We are creating a docuseries called 𝙇𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙉𝙤𝙩 𝘽𝙮 𝙇𝙞𝙚𝙨 and the plan is to partner with Angel Studios for distribution, the same studio that brought you 𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘧 𝘍𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘥𝘰𝘮.

We are not accepting funds at this time but are gauging interest to see who would be interested in investing in 𝙇𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙉𝙤𝙩 𝘽𝙮 𝙇𝙞𝙚𝙨 if we launched a crowdfunding investment.

Check out the video and express your interest here: angel.com/live

*************************************************

Legal made us say this last part: (1) no money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent, will not be accepted; (2) no offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is filed and only through an intermediary's platform; (3) a prospective purchaser's indication of interest is non-binding.”

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.GXm/peterhalligan