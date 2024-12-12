The situation in Syria has escalated into complete chaos – perhaps the bloodshed is limited so far; the retribution of supporters of Assad has not started.

The video also confirms he presence of an America general inside Lebanon talking about, maybe, the supply of US weapons to those “ruling” whatever is left.

Zelensky Rejects Christmas Ceasefire🎄❌Russia Keeps Its Bases In Syria🛡️🏢 Military Summary 2024.12.12

There are around a dozen competing forces looking to establish control of multiple pockets of Syria -Syria no longer exists.

The Islamic jihadists may have partial control of just 10-15% of “old” Syria, but elections are impossible.

Onwards!!!

