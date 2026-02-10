Peter’s Newsletter

Paul Jackson
5h

I was an independent IT consultant for many years and this sort of behaviour in the consultant world was rampant. If I made a mistake I didn’t then bill the client for correcting my mistakes, I considered that to be tantamount to theft. However, the other and bigger players in the IT consultancy market billed for every hour possible even when they had fucked up and were correcting their own mistakes. Infosys were notorious for this and I several times was brought in to correct their software which the contracting company had paid for but which didn’t meet specs or just plain didn’t work. I think this attitude started with Y2K, yes I go back that far, when the big outfits absolutely screwed clients out of billions of dollars.

Helen W
5h

The scam that they all use to collect non payments is also worth investigating - and needs to end.

