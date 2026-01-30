A 24-miute video that exposes th fraud of ‘climate change’ through the lens of a journey by a starry eyed ‘believer’ in the narrative to a bitter cynic realising the trillion dollar fraud and the decades long mental assault on children using LIES AND CORRUPTION of the MSM and unelected NGOs

From here:

Climate Change Through a Different Scientific Lens

Enjoy the truth bombs!

“Presented as a counterpoint to the centralized, collectivist worldview promoted at Davos, this talk embodies the mission of the World Prosperity Forum: to challenge prevailing narratives, defend sovereignty, and restore open debate on climate, energy, and economic policy. Whether you agree or disagree, this is a speech designed to provoke critical thinking and question what is taught, what is funded, and who benefits from the dominant climate narrative.

Onwards!

