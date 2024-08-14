From here:

“The American Society of Plastic Surgeons is now the first major American medical body to oppose gender-affirming surgeries for minors.

ASPS’s decision sets it apart from other medical bodies, including the American Academy of Paediatrics and the American Medical Association, which support the procedures as medically necessary and safe.

It’s also a step away from World Professional Association for Transgender Health’s standards, which have come under question in Europe.

According to plastic surgeon Sheila Nazarian, evidence of the surgeries’ long-term effects is “poor,” giving surgeons little “confidence that the benefits outweigh the harm.”.

Prevalence of Gender-Affirming Surgical Procedures Among Minors and Adults in the US | Surgery | JAMA Network Open | JAMA Network

“The rate of undergoing a gender-affirming surgery with a TGD-related diagnosis was 5.3 per 100 000 total adults compared with 2.1 per 100 000 minors aged 15 to 17 years, 0.1 per 100 000 minors.”

“In 2019, the sample included 47 437 919 adults who were insured and 22 827 194 minors who were insured, of which 3 835 726 minors (16.8%) were aged 15 to 17 years, 2 708 166 (11.9%) were aged 13 to 14 years, and 16 283 302 (71.3%) were aged 12 years or younger.”

Ok, in 2019, amongst the insured population of kids, amend 19 million insured minors aged 14 or below, NINETEEN were undergoing “gender affirming plastic surgery.

For the 3.8 million 15–17 year-olds, there were EIGHTY kids undergoing gender affirming surgery.

That was in 2019, amongst the insured population. Maybe another 10% uninsured? Maybe the Cult of Moloch has engaged in a more successful campaign to “de-genderize” kids the last 5 years?

For those with a lot of stamina, here is a link to a 388 page report done in the UK recently, accessed from here Final Report – Cass Review

https://cass.independent-review.uk/home/publications/final-report/

