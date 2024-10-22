Skip to the 4-minute mark of this video (after the segment on girls thinking that men aren’t needed because girls can fertilize sperm to get pregnant, so they don’t need men, yes you read that right – someone taught these girls bass-ackwards reproduction):

Lefties losing it: Rita Panahi mocks Joe Biden’s latest slip-ups

These kids are protesting that they cannot get an education because their school has become infested with biting and scratching “furries” who wander around on all fours.

In case you didn’t know:

What Is a Furry? Everything You Need to Know About a Misunderstood Subculture | Them

“Here are the facts: While perhaps misunderstood, furries are just like anyone else — and definitely nothing like what you’ll hear about on Fox News. So, what is a furry? The simple answer is that they’re people who have a strong interest in humanoid animals. Often, furries have “fursonas,” or a humanoid animal persona; these are animals like wolves, cats, and foxes that often have human characteristics, like eyelashes and outfits. Furries often embody their fursonas by portraying them in their art, role playing, and wearing furry costumes known as fursuits.”

Well, maybe I am a far-right extremist ad maybe the story is an exceptional one, rather than symptomatic of the deranged dogma of a major voting bloc of the Democratic Party.

Or maybe, as the kids I the video claim, the reason why “furries” are allowed to wear masks (for Halloween), whilst the “unfurry” kids are not, is because one of the “furries” in the school is the daughter of the school Principal.

These normal kids must remain 10 feet away from the “furries” – though the “furries” attack them.

The same school forced kids to at insects as part of an English assignment.

That Principal is, no doubt, mentally stable and a pillar of a tolerant society.

Note that the kids in the clip are protesting because they are prevented from learning what they need to be productive and learn useful topics that will demonstrate their ability to learn to prepare for higher education – and not get left behind like kids in a Democrat run inner city.

Ocea gai, either the school Principal is acting on her own cognisance, or on instructions from the Cult of Moloch that has taken over the Democratic Party and uses the “vacant lot” that is Harris, as a figurehead on the bow of a ship of fools that is the Democratic Party.

Imagine voting for a political party that supports this crap, AND transgender MEN competing in women’s sports, importing 20=40 million beggars to further bankrupt the US, engages in spending trillions on “net zero” climate change BS and the scamdemic that has already killed more than 2 million Americas with a population control poison.

Such is the mentality of those that support the Democratic Party.

There’s lots more I the video which runs frequently ad lampoons the insanity of the left, which looks to harness ad dominate weak and unstable mind by keeping them poor, sick, fearful and confused./

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan