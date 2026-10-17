From here:

Toyota threatens UK retreat over electric car rules

“Toyota has warned it could scale back sales in Britain because of “unrealistic” electric car targets.

In an unusually blunt intervention, executives from the Japanese automotive giant told The Telegraph the zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate was “not sustainable” and should be changed to reflect “real customer demand”.

“Toyota’s criticisms of the ZEV mandate, which is being reviewed by ministers, follow similar complaints from Vauxhall owner Stellantis, Renault and Nissan, all of which also operate UK plants.”

“Separately on Friday, the boss of Renault also backed calls for a reset and called on Britain to align itself with the EU on both net zero targets and tariffs on Chinese cars.

“Matt Harrison, the chief corporate officer of Toyota Motor Europe, said the sales targets were too aggressive and must be cut.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Mr Harrison called for the ZEV mandate’s 2030 target to be cut from 80pc to 50pc and for the 2035 ban on combustion engine cars to be ditched.

“The Government was previously considering cutting the 2030 target to 50pc, but is now said to be considering 60pc. At the same time, the target for 2035 will be left at 100pc.

Mr Harrison said: “The lack of addressing 2035 is not ideal. Let’s say 50pc is accepted for 2030, but then 100pc is kept in 2035. We just shove the problem to 2035.

Kicking the can down the road in an effort to FORCE car buyers to purchase EVs.

How are China EV sales going in the UK?

From Brave AI:

“Chinese car sales in the UK have surged from a negligible presence to a dominant force, with total sales rising from 384 units in 2015 to over 285,000 in 2025, while electric vehicle (EV) share of the market jumped from less than 1% in 2019 to nearly 28% in 2025.

Key Progression Metrics:

2015–2020: Sales grew slowly from 384 units to 25,302 units , with Chinese brands remaining rare curiosities.

2020–2024: Rapid acceleration occurred, with MG (owned by China’s SAIC) leading the charge by selling nearly 49,000 new energy vehicles in the first half of 2025 alone. By mid-2025, Chinese brands accounted for 13.5% of all new cars and ~28% of EVs.

2025–2026: Growth exploded, with BYD sales increasing nearly six-fold to over 51,000 units in 2025, and brands like Jaecoo and Leapmotor posting triple-digit percentage increases. By early 2026, Chinese-owned brands held 15% of all new UK car registrations.

Drivers of Growth:

Price & Value: Chinese EVs undercut European rivals significantly, with models like the BYD Dolphin Surf starting under £19,000 .

Vertical Integration: Manufacturers like BYD produce their own batteries, motors, and semiconductors, lowering costs.

Market Openness: Unlike the EU, the UK has not imposed tariffs on Chinese EVs, providing a strategic advantage.

Technology: Chinese cars offer advanced tech and build quality that rivals or exceeds Western competitors, shifting consumer perception from “budget” to “high-tech.”

How about Chinese EV sales to the EU?

“Chinese EV makers have significantly expanded their presence in the European Union over the last decade, growing from a negligible share in 2016 to capturing a record 14.2% of the electric vehicle market in the first five months of 2026.

2016–2020 : Chinese brands had minimal market presence, selling only a few thousand EVs monthly in the region.

2021–2023 : Sales began to accelerate, with Chinese-made cars representing 6.4% of EU sales for the full year of 2023, while Chinese brands held roughly 16% of the specific EV and hybrid segments.

2024–2025 : Market share rose sharply from 2.4% in January 2024 to 7% for the entire year of 2025, driven by brands like BYD and MG.

2026: The share doubled compared to early 2025 levels, reaching 14.2% in early 2026 and surpassing 15% in April 2026, despite EU tariffs of up to 35.3% on battery electric vehicles.

This growth reflects a structural shift where Chinese manufacturers, including BYD, Chery, SAIC (MG), and Leapmotor, have moved from niche players to commanding nearly one in seven electric car sales in Western Europe.

All this despite frantic attempts by EU bureau crats and Bunham’s civil servant poodles attempting to impose quotas and tariffs:

EU tariffs and quotas on Chinese EVs

“The European Union imposes countervailing duties on Chinese-made battery electric vehicles (BEVs) ranging from 7.8% to 35.3%, which are added to the standard 10% import duty. These definitive measures, effective from October 30, 2024, are designed to counter unfair state subsidies and remain in force for five years.

The total combined tariff rates for specific manufacturers are:

Tesla: 17.8% total (7.8% additional duty), reflecting its lower subsidy level.

BYD: 27% total (17% additional duty).

Geely: 28.8% total (18.8% additional duty).

Other Cooperative Manufacturers: 30.7% total (20.7% additional duty), applying to brands like Xpeng, Nio, and Zeekr.

SAIC: 45.3% total (35.3% additional duty), the highest rate, applied due to lack of cooperation or highest subsidy levels.

In early 2026, the EU introduced a mechanism allowing Chinese exporters to replace these duties with minimum price undertakings.

The first such agreement was accepted in February 2026 for the Volkswagen (Anhui) and SEAT partnership, specifically for the China-built Cupra Tavascan, exempting it from the 20.7% duty under specific volume and price conditions.

Who loses? Every EU buyer of a Chinese EV whilst EU EV makers still lose out on price and quality.

The UK’ socialist government seeks to align more closely with the European Union of Socialist Republics (EUSER- as opposed to the defunct USSR.

Pity there is no equivalent of the Berlin wall that an EU equivalent of Gorbachev can be urged to ‘tear down this wall’- a la Reagan request in June 1987!

Recall the bureaucrat imposed costs of selling Ice engine cars rather then the government preferred EVs – Chinese or otherwise:

UK car manufacturers face significant financial penalties under the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate for failing to meet annual electric vehicle sales targets.

The base fine is set at £15,000 for every internal combustion engine (ICE) car sold above the mandated quota, with fines for non-compliant vans doubling to £18,000 in 2025.

Manufacturers can avoid these penalties through several mechanisms:

Credit Trading : Companies that exceed their targets can sell excess certificates to those who fall short.

Flexibilities : Manufacturers can earn credits by reducing the average emissions of their petrol cars or “borrowing” credits from future years.

CO2 Compliance: Beating annual CO2 emission targets allows manufacturers to convert those savings toward ZEV compliance.

Despite the steep fines, analysis suggests most manufacturers avoid penalties by utilizing these loopholes, though some firms have threatened to restrict ICE supply in the UK to prevent incurring costs.

Annual ZEV Sales Targets

Manufacturers must meet the following minimum percentages of new car and van sales that are zero-emission:

Year

New Cars (ZEV %)

New Vans (ZEV %)

2024

22%

10%

2025

28%

16%

2026

33%

24%

2027

38%

34%

2028

52%

46%

2029

66%

58%

2030

80%

70%

2035

100%

100%

Thus guaranteeing the continued penetration of Chinese imports because of price and quality and the destruction of competing UK and EY EV market share. The loss of income and corporate tax revenue to the UK Exchequer and continued escalation of welfare benefits.

Stupi ‘net zero’ in action!

Stupid is as stupid does. Reciprocation of price based on labour rates is required.

And for the EU? Same thing much larger scale.

“The European Union has scrapped the strict 100% zero-emission target for 2035, replacing it with a 90% fleet-wide CO2 reduction mandate. This allows 10% of new car sales to be non-zero-emission vehicles, provided the emissions are offset by green steel, e-fuels, or biofuels.

Consequently, internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), and extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs) can continue to be sold in compliant fleet mixes after 2035.

For corporate fleets, the EU has introduced separate mandates requiring member states to achieve 45% zero-emission vehicle adoption on average by 2030.

Targets vary significantly by country, with Germany required to reach 95% zero-emission fleets by 2035, while countries like Bulgaria face a 56% target.

Additionally, the EU has imposed a specific quota on Chinese imports, limiting Chinese plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) imports to 350,000 units per year to protect domestic manufacturers.

Vehicles exceeding this quota will be blocked at customs, effectively halving China’s current market share in the EU hybrid sector.

UK and EU car workers under threat?

From Brave AI:

“ Total Industry Employment: ~ 830,000 people.

Manufacturing Employment: ~ 183,000 – 188,000 people.

Economic Contribution: The sector generates £85 billion in turnover and £18 billion in value added to the UK economy.

Regional Hubs: Employment is heavily concentrated in the West Midlands, North East, and North West of England, as well as Wales.

“The EU automotive industry provides 13.8 million jobs directly and indirectly, representing approximately 6.1% of total EU employment. Of these, roughly 2.6 million people are employed in the direct manufacturing of motor vehicles, accounting for 8.5% of EU manufacturing employment.

Inept bureaucrats have impose ‘net zero’ rules designed to reduce harmless CO2 emissions (CO2 is the food of LIFE) by completely destroying the EU and UK ICE car industries and allowing domination of cheaper and higher quality (subsidized) Chinese EVs.

Chinese subsidies?

Chinese EV makers have benefited from a comprehensive support system estimated at $231 billion from 2009 to 2023, though direct cash subsidies for manufacturers were phased out by the end of 2022. The largest share of this support historically came from sales tax exemptions and buyer rebates, which drove massive initial adoption.

Current and residual support structures include:

Tax Incentives : While full purchase tax exemptions ended after 2025, a 50% reduction in purchase tax applies through 2027 , capped at 15,000 yuan per vehicle. Additionally, a 50% reduction in vehicle-and-vessel tax was withdrawn starting January 1, 2027 .

Battery Tax Exemptions : Lithium-ion battery taxes remain halved until September 2027 , while sodium-ion and solid-state batteries enjoy a 4% consumption tax exemption until at least 2028 .

Infrastructure and Operational Support : The government heavily subsidizes charging and battery-swapping infrastructure , keeping running costs as low as 1 cent per kilometer . Local governments also provide subsidized land , low-interest loans , and R&D grants .

Direct Manufacturer Aid: Before 2022, direct subsidies favored major players like BYD (which received ~$3.7 billion from 2018–2022) and Tesla (Shanghai factory). Recent data shows BYD’s government grants still account for 35% of its net income in 2025, significantly higher than foreign rivals.

Easy when you know how right? Chinese bureaucrats operate with more brains than EU and UK ones!

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