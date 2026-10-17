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Stephen Taylor CEng FIET's avatar
Stephen Taylor CEng FIET
7d

Even more of a travesty considering if every single vehicle was electric we impact the globe less than 1%.

Once again a government decision has been made without due consultation with learned individuals. Even the chartered Fellows amongst us are overlooked as “apparently they know better”.

And BTW - hybrid vehicles need to be diesel NOT petrol. We would be then looking at 100+MPG. That’s another fact they don’t tell the public - it’s about fuel tax revenue I’m sure…..

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