Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
3h

I watched it. I saw the clear pouring of gasoline on an already burning fire. In addition to some of what you describe above, I also saw the suggestive, social programming of more division, hatred and the encouragement of GLOBAL vigilante chaos. I saw the primary focus on "Muslim immigrants", which is clearly a BIG issue in Europe...but it's of course more than that...it's african, indian, muslim, etc...and each region or country seems to have more of one than the other.

I saw the promotion of hatred and murder of "immigrants", which although quite understandable feelings (and perhaps even justified to some) towards the rape gang criminal types...Yes, if you are a rapey, pedo, criminal...you deserve to be eliminated and I'll lose ZERO sleep over it...but in reality, it's not our biggest problem. It's being imported and promoted by our BIGGER problem.

We need to COME TOGETHER against our true, joint enemy in this global masonic, satanic cabal that is behind the destruction of all western nations, and the UN migration / invasion. It's not the "Muslim immigrant", per se -- it's the "elites" at the top, pushing a NWO agenda, using the migrant invasion as a tool to weaken and destroy us. In fact, look into the groups, key funders and NGO's behind the "migrant" invasion -- it's quite revealing.

ALL of us are on the chopping block or destined for technocratic slavery. If slavery is not your gig, drop all "race, color, creeds and religious" ideology and focus on FREEDOM vs ENSLAVED. ALIVE vs DEAD. Fight against the agenda but make sure you don't lose yourself, your humanity and your true power in the process. Becoming a vigilante murderer is not pursuing justice. You end up hurting the innocent and losing yourself in the process.

Lastly, I have to say it -- I saw a pathetic display of technical directing regarding the "vigilante" and how he handled his DNA, the lack of proper obfuscation of his face and voice (easily ID'd with today's tools), the ridiculous police tactics (walking into a machine gun slaughter), etc...made the movie pretty stupid.

All in all, this movie is a FAIL and although we must be able to protect ourselves and have justice, I hope people don't polarize further and attempt similar vigilante BS -- which will only further tighten the noose around ALL of us.

Reply
Share
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
4h

Got it!

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-speed-of-historical-reversals

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-speed-of-historical-reversals

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture