A commentary on the movie ‘Vigilante’ that is being banned across the western world
adding a spark to a flame or pouring gasoline onto a roaring fire?
From here:
“Citizen Vigilante” Should Terrify Western Governments – America First Report
“It unequivocally demands a return to law and order. It urges viewers to seek justice. It threatens the continuing survival of any Western government that continues to allow outsiders to prey on its nation’s citizens. Boll’s movie is nothing less than a call for Westerners to revolt against the authorities who have refused to keep them safe.”
I posted the link to the entire movie yesterday here:
(100) A Movie – banned in Germany whose lead character is a vigilante inflicting his form of justice on those Muslims that commit murder and rape
VIEWER DISCRETION IS STRONGLY ADVISED ⚠️ CITIZEN VIGILANTE FULL MOVIE
Here is a 3 minute clip of ‘vigilante’ justice:
(13) Dominik Tarczyński MEP on X: “Citizen Vigilante. Must watch! https://t.co/0w1WldnXKd” / X
“Without antiseptic apology, moral dithering, misplaced empathy, or two-faced whataboutism, Boll indicts Western “elites” for their many crimes against “the people” and suggests…nay, encourages…citizens to redress their grievances by seeking justice against the very public officials who have abused them for so long.”
“Boll’s vigilante, in other words, executes judgment on globalism, itself, and all of globalism’s enablers who prey on Western citizens’ empathy and slander anyone who objects to the mass importation of foreign rapists and murderers by calling them “nationalists,” right-wingers,” “fascists,” or “racists.
” Western society “is falling apart and dying,” the vigilante tells a judge. “And you are the cancer that is killing it.”
“The movie ends with an equally compelling video message from the vigilante to “the people.” This is what he says: “I’m here to help you take that control back. I’m here to show you that you’re no longer the victims. I’m here to show you that it’s time to go out and show these fuckers that they aren’t getting away with it anymore. Remember: I do this for you…until you learn to do it for yourselves.”
“In ninety minutes, it recognizes Europe’s rape and murder victims in a meaningful way; it excoriates third-world immigrants for having an “archaic value system” and a “commitment to religion over democracy and over anything else, including the rule of law”; and it warns Europe’s governing class that it will be overthrown and judged for crimes against humanity.
Boll tosses explosive truth after explosive truth at the audience, and it is impossible not to see this movie as the beginning…of something. If European governments’ efforts to censor this movie and prevent citizens from receiving Boll’s message are any indication of how much they fear the public’s wrath, then it is clear that globalism’s “elites” are terrified of losing their heads one day soon.
Citizen Vigilante isn’t just a movie. It’s a wakeup call for the ignorant, a call to arms for the fed-up, a promise to the victims, and an explicit warning to the West’s parasitic “elites.” The message for Western governments is simple: Change your policies immediately, or you will be judged ruthlessly. No justice? No peace.
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People like this infest the political infrastructure of the UK and exist solely to pervert and destroy British culture.
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I watched it. I saw the clear pouring of gasoline on an already burning fire. In addition to some of what you describe above, I also saw the suggestive, social programming of more division, hatred and the encouragement of GLOBAL vigilante chaos. I saw the primary focus on "Muslim immigrants", which is clearly a BIG issue in Europe...but it's of course more than that...it's african, indian, muslim, etc...and each region or country seems to have more of one than the other.
I saw the promotion of hatred and murder of "immigrants", which although quite understandable feelings (and perhaps even justified to some) towards the rape gang criminal types...Yes, if you are a rapey, pedo, criminal...you deserve to be eliminated and I'll lose ZERO sleep over it...but in reality, it's not our biggest problem. It's being imported and promoted by our BIGGER problem.
We need to COME TOGETHER against our true, joint enemy in this global masonic, satanic cabal that is behind the destruction of all western nations, and the UN migration / invasion. It's not the "Muslim immigrant", per se -- it's the "elites" at the top, pushing a NWO agenda, using the migrant invasion as a tool to weaken and destroy us. In fact, look into the groups, key funders and NGO's behind the "migrant" invasion -- it's quite revealing.
ALL of us are on the chopping block or destined for technocratic slavery. If slavery is not your gig, drop all "race, color, creeds and religious" ideology and focus on FREEDOM vs ENSLAVED. ALIVE vs DEAD. Fight against the agenda but make sure you don't lose yourself, your humanity and your true power in the process. Becoming a vigilante murderer is not pursuing justice. You end up hurting the innocent and losing yourself in the process.
Lastly, I have to say it -- I saw a pathetic display of technical directing regarding the "vigilante" and how he handled his DNA, the lack of proper obfuscation of his face and voice (easily ID'd with today's tools), the ridiculous police tactics (walking into a machine gun slaughter), etc...made the movie pretty stupid.
All in all, this movie is a FAIL and although we must be able to protect ourselves and have justice, I hope people don't polarize further and attempt similar vigilante BS -- which will only further tighten the noose around ALL of us.
Got it!
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-speed-of-historical-reversals
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-speed-of-historical-reversals