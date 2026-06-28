From here:

“Citizen Vigilante” Should Terrify Western Governments – America First Report

“It unequivocally demands a return to law and order. It urges viewers to seek justice. It threatens the continuing survival of any Western government that continues to allow outsiders to prey on its nation’s citizens. Boll’s movie is nothing less than a call for Westerners to revolt against the authorities who have refused to keep them safe.”

I posted the link to the entire movie yesterday here:

(100) A Movie – banned in Germany whose lead character is a vigilante inflicting his form of justice on those Muslims that commit murder and rape

VIEWER DISCRETION IS STRONGLY ADVISED ⚠️ CITIZEN VIGILANTE FULL MOVIE

Here is a 3 minute clip of ‘vigilante’ justice:

(13) Dominik Tarczyński MEP on X: “Citizen Vigilante. Must watch! https://t.co/0w1WldnXKd” / X

“Without antiseptic apology, moral dithering, misplaced empathy, or two-faced whataboutism, Boll indicts Western “elites” for their many crimes against “the people” and suggests…nay, encourages…citizens to redress their grievances by seeking justice against the very public officials who have abused them for so long.”

“Boll’s vigilante, in other words, executes judgment on globalism, itself, and all of globalism’s enablers who prey on Western citizens’ empathy and slander anyone who objects to the mass importation of foreign rapists and murderers by calling them “nationalists,” right-wingers,” “fascists,” or “racists.

” Western society “is falling apart and dying,” the vigilante tells a judge. “And you are the cancer that is killing it.”

“The movie ends with an equally compelling video message from the vigilante to “the people.” This is what he says: “I’m here to help you take that control back. I’m here to show you that you’re no longer the victims. I’m here to show you that it’s time to go out and show these fuckers that they aren’t getting away with it anymore. Remember: I do this for you…until you learn to do it for yourselves.”

“In ninety minutes, it recognizes Europe’s rape and murder victims in a meaningful way; it excoriates third-world immigrants for having an “archaic value system” and a “commitment to religion over democracy and over anything else, including the rule of law”; and it warns Europe’s governing class that it will be overthrown and judged for crimes against humanity.

Boll tosses explosive truth after explosive truth at the audience, and it is impossible not to see this movie as the beginning…of something. If European governments’ efforts to censor this movie and prevent citizens from receiving Boll’s message are any indication of how much they fear the public’s wrath, then it is clear that globalism’s “elites” are terrified of losing their heads one day soon.

Citizen Vigilante isn’t just a movie. It’s a wakeup call for the ignorant, a call to arms for the fed-up, a promise to the victims, and an explicit warning to the West’s parasitic “elites.” The message for Western governments is simple: Change your policies immediately, or you will be judged ruthlessly. No justice? No peace.

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People like this infest the political infrastructure of the UK and exist solely to pervert and destroy British culture.

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