First, here’s a link to this week’s 77-minute Climate Realism Show:

Kamala Harris Is Even More Radical on Climate than Joe Biden (youtube.com)

Aside from ripping Kamala Harris a new one (low hanging fruit bat style), the tam points out a few of the lies still being told by the posturing, childish, narcissistic. climate alarmists.

Anthony Watt highlights the fact that the massive North California wildfires were not caused by climate change, but by poor forest maintenance and a felon who set his mother’s car alight, drive it into the tinder dry forest and walked away. He has been arrested.

Anthony also utterly debunks the latest claims by the Portuguese Marxist in charge of the United Nations, António Guterres, that the world has just suffered three consecutive days of the highest global averaged temperatures ever recorded.

It didn’t.

The temperatures were produced by a COMPUTER MODEL – not actual temperature readings and that is why the temperature is stated to one tenth of one degree. Global average temperatures are impossible to calculate so the UN refers to the output of a model that uses theoretical warming of the polar regions to “interpolate” global average temperatures.

Anthony also highlights the manipulation of data to promote chicken little propaganda.

Here’s one of the tactics used to promulgate “the world is boiling” BS, via graphics used by the UN, using scary colours.:

Panic image – now look at the scales at the bottom – red hot starts at close to freezing point.

Now check out the colour of the chart with the green starting at zero and the comparison with the “panic red hot earth” image. below.

Not red hot at all, right? A deliberate lie to steal eve more taxpayer funding from the West.

The team also scoffs at the list of the chicken little and their climate criminals. These alarmist nutjobs get millions of bucks to promote lies. They are actors, with the sincerity of scorpions.

Lots of other stuff – Nantucket wind turbine disintegration included.

The second 42-minute video is here (h/t Dr Makis):

VIDEO - Redacted - Hacked Dutch govt data shows suppressed COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries and Excess Deaths (July 21, 2024) (substack.com)

“SHOCKING: Hacked Dutch government data reveals a massive cover-up of #vaccine injuries across the EU.

Vital info was hidden, leading to more harm. Join Dutch Freedom Fighters Wybren van Haga, Wouter Aukema, and Anne Merel Kloosterman on Redacted as they expose the truth.”

Wouter once again goes over his extraction of all harms from vaccines in the EU over the last 20 years BY VACCINE ad also his discovery that the Dutch Government decided to remove all those who died or emigrated from mortality data. Half a million people. No word on whether immigrants were added!

Amongst those removed because of dying are those who died from the C19 injections. Now, people die in the Netherlands.

In fact, the mortality pattern of “extra deaths” looks similar to that of the US.

From here:

Netherlands: number of deaths 2022 | Statista

Extra deaths did not drop in 2022 after the injection roll-out.

From here: Deaths registered weekly, by sex and age | CBS

Representing a 12% step increase I extra deaths for fur each of the last four calendar years compared to 2019. For the US, the step increase is 15 per annum.

One other thing, the global conspiracy by the WHO and all health regulators is to only consider people “vaccinated” two weeks after the initial course of two doses is completed. There is a gap f 2-4 weeks between the first and second dose. - so, get dose one, wait 2-4 weeks, dose 2 wait two to four weeks, then you are injected,

During this 4–6-week period, the injections effectively “disable” the body’s immune system – allowing all sorts of infections, including C19 – those injected are considered “UNVACCINATED”. If they die - they are unvaccinated, if they get C19 they are unvaccinated – if they get anything else, the same unvaccinated status.

Here is the time taken for those dying from the injections to succumb:

VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through 6/28/2024 – VAERS Analysis

Most deaths (90%?) occur within that “unvaccinated” 4–6-week period.

The under-reporting factor to VAERS is around 40 for US deaths and injuries, but closer to 100 for ex-US deaths and injuries. The numbers in the chart are for global deaths.

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan