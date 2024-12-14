From here:

“Completely And Utterly INSANE!” Passionate Debate On Ed Miliband’s Net Zero Pursuit

“Ian Collins is joined by director of the Climate Media Coalition, Donnachaidh McCarthy and author of ‘Green Tyranny' Rupert Darwall, to debate Ed Miliband’s clean power action plan to decarbonise the electricity grid by the end of the decade.”

The slick “oily” climate freak is a propagandist who gores false and distorted facts and spouts the lies from his cloud cuckoo land – the opposing side provides some harsh realities but is not as articulate and cedes time for the case “against”.

The “net zero” freak thinks that intermittent energy will reduce energy bills so that it is almost free (as it should - but will never be) – whilst ignoring the subsidies paid for renewables and the penalties (taxes and regulations) imposed on fossil fuel energy providers.

The exchange is worth watching just to see how the lunatic net zero freaks are pitching the debate.

Note the reference to China being ahead of the “transition” to renewable energy. This is true, but it is dwarfed by the extra energy being consumed by China and its increased use of fossil fuels – the net zero freak provides no evidence that household energy prices in China have reduced as more renewable energy comes online.

Note also that there is no debate on the massive increases in UK household energy prices as more and more renewable energy comes online in the UK. Completely ignored.

By now, if the net zero freak was correct o the impact of renewables on household energy prices, UK household energy prices should already be at least 20% LOWER than they were ten years ago, instead they are double.

The UK already has energy security available – via natural gas and North Sea oil. The UK government has banned both (e.g. fracking of natural gas that could last for centuries).

Natural gas is cheap, reliable and always on. Renewables are the complete opposite.

Note also the claim for the pricing of renewables at some ludicrous number pf around 15 pounds per MWH, compared to the actual latest auction price of 70 pounds per MWH for the latest CFD auction price for North Sea renewable energy.

Here’s the blatant lie from the transcript, starting at the 4:45 mark.

“… will ask the viewers to look and check the that people like um rert always talk about the cost - but actually if you check with National Grid live you will always see that when there is loads of Renewables available, the price goes radically down to around 20-30 pounds a megawatt

when there's actually low uh Renewables available, it goes SS to 130 140 pounds per megawatt… “

Latest wind auction prices are around 70-80 pounds per MWH – so this claim is a blatant lie. Those 70–80-pound auction prices per MWH will be translated into 320-350 pound per MWH prices for UK consumers and bear no relation to the net zero freaks 20-30 pounds. They should do, but that is not how the racketeers n the energy market operate to price gouge/charge UK consumers.

This may be true – INTERMITTENTLY - in 2024, but check this out:

UK raises offshore wind ceiling price by 66% for 2024 auction | S&P Global Market Intelligence

“The maximum strike price will rise from £44/MWh to £73/MWh for fixed-bottom offshore wind in 2024's contracts for difference (CFD) auction after this year's bidding process failed to award a single offshore wind contract because of the low ceiling price.”

Or this:

UK awards 9.6 GW of CfDs in sixth renewables auction | Renewable Energy News | Renewables Now

“Ørsted A/S (CPH:ORSTED) won a CfD for a 1,080-MW portion of the 2,955-MW Hornsea 3 project and a 2,400-MW contract for Hornsea 4. The inflation-indexed strike prices are GBP 54.23 (USD 71.22/EUR 64.39) and GBP 58.87 per MWh, respectively.”

Or whatever the undisclosed price was for this, from here a month ago:

9.58 GW of Renewable Energy Contracts Signed in UK's Latest CfD Auction | Offshore Wind

The “net zero” opposition spokesman did make a great point to counter the claim that from the net zero freak that the proposed massive capital outlay of 300-400 billion pounds “would not cost the UK consumer or taxpayer a penny”.

The plan is to spend that money using (government seized/controlled pension) funds from the private sector by 2030.

Uk consumers will pay the “return on capital employed” (ROCE) demanded by the private sector. The investment horizon of investors will need to be 15-20 years and is likely to be a RISK ADJUSTED MINIMUM 8-10% per annum, PLUS THE RETURN OF ALL CAPITAL after that time of 15-20 years from the initial investment – OR THE INCREASE IN ROCE TO RECOUP THE ENTIRE INITIAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT.

Since the renewable energy plantations of solar panels and forests of wind turbines have a useful life of under ten years, the ROC demanded by investors will need to be closer to 30%-40% FOR FIVE YEARS TO 2030 to adjust for the redundancy/worthless nature of the obsolete equipment purchased and all the transmission lines etc associated with them.

Should we mention the millions of gallons of lubricating oil required to keep the thousands of turbines turning? We have to ignore the sentimental and ecological impact of habitats, flora and fauna as well *think killing of whales, dolphins and bees/birds/bats and the endless windmills marching across pristine countryside.

If a company is paying for renewables at 70 pound per mWh today, it will need to charge a price that achieves this 30-40% ROCEPER ANNUM over five years - Investors will also require a “sweetener” for tying up capital for those five years, given all the other investment opportunities that they could pursue, that have the same return for lower risk - Investments like natural gas power stations that provide the same electricity at half the cost!

The upshot is that UK households will have to pay for that 30-40% ROCE demanded by investors, UK household bills will need to more than double from the present level of around (just increased another 4% from next month) of 26p per kwh to pay FOR CAPITAL AND INTEREST COSTS DEMANDED BY IVESTORS!!!

26p per kwh = 260 POUNDS per mWh – compared to that auction price of 70 pounds – the mark-up for past and future electricity for UK households is almost 400% - 4 times cost - and will continue under the racketeering energy supply regime operating in the UK (and everywhere else in the world).

A racket that is beyond the comprehension of net zero freaks and politicians alike.

All you need to know – if 200 or 400 billion pounds is “invested”, the investors will extract at least two to three times that from UK households over 5 years and five to seven times that over 10-15 years.

Basic investment theory that eludes et zero freaks and politicians,

The UK energy regulator (OFGEM) sets a maximum price chargeable by energy providers for UK households. It is not the cheapest price available – it is the maximum price for expensive and subsidised renewable energy and the heavily taxed and regulated hydrocarbon energy price.

As a reminder – natural gas “raw material” is available at a cost of 3 US bucks per MWH (the electricity content of 10,000 mmBTU via the futures market – reduced from 3 MWH electricity content because of the use of steam to drive turbines). 2.4 pounds per MWH.

This works out at 0.3 cents per kWh or 0.24 UK pence per kwh.

Natural gas attracts a (new and increased) UK household charge of 6.4 pence per kwh = 64 POUNDS per MWH. Not as big a rip-off, but still a complete rip-off that has persisted for decades.

Note the reference, at the start of the video, of “confirmed numbers and feasibility of spending 400 billion pounds to achieve the goals set down by the raving lunatic, “net zero” government minister, Ed Miliband.

Three months ago, Miliband created a new company called NESO, fully staffed with net zero freaks - no debate allowed. NESO is hardly “independent” or qualified to formulate opinions about bath water temperature and depth, let alone the entire UK energy policy and costs. They are political appointees, validating political dogma and opinion.

There’s many more lies and obfuscations, but at least there is a debate.

Nothing about CO2 or other emissions! The climate freaks recognise that they have entirely lost that debate and now want to talk about “energy security and independence” and the lessons of the Ukraine war! Next time, there will be something else – whatever can be used and abused to pursue the insane net zero transition agenda to cram expensive and costly solutions in just five years, rather than letting the evolution occur over decades – as China and India are doing.

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward (on “X” or another platform) this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan