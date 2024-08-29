From here:

Will the REAL Kamala Harris Please Stand Up? - In The Tank #463 (youtube.com)

The boys get a little fractious around who should go to jail as a result of the Zuckerberg revelations on censorship imposed on Facebook by the Democratic Party and the Biden White House – maybe FBI agents that were involved!!!

Here’s a few of my thoughts.

The only people that are guilty of crimes are the Democratic Party officials in Federal positions that told Facebook to censor stories and remove posts that would harm the Democratic Party. Secondly, installing Biden and Harris as a toilet and a bidet, it’s leadership positions and appointments confirms the fact that the public face of the Democratic Party is irrelevant – it is the Marxist machine that counts. A red assed baboon would suffice, as long as it could trigger an emotional response amongst the big tent made up of multiple lunatic fringe extremists who think they can steal other people’s money.

Here is the write up:

“The Heartland Institute’s Donald Kendal, Jim Lakely, Justin Haskins, and Chris Talgo present episode 463 of the In The Tank Podcast.

Despite being the official Democratic Presidential candidate for several weeks, the campaign has been slow to reveal her official positions on many important issues.

And lately, there have been statements on behalf of Vice President Harris suggesting she is no longer in favor of mandates for electric vehicles and that she is no longer in favor of banning hydraulic fracturing. With the lack of official policy platforms, how are voters supposed to know who is the real Kamala Harris?”

Onwards!!!

