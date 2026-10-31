First, article from American greatness (h/t ZeroHedge)

Europe’s Riots Are the Bill Coming Due for Socialism and Globalism › American Greatness

The article discusses the plight of France in some detail:

“I recently spoke at Chatham House in London, one of Europe’s leading globalist think tanks—and hostile territory for American conservatives.

While there, I heard firsthand some of the factors and the stark denialism behind the horrific riots that erupted in France and other European countries this month.

The author reacts to criticism from a typical liberal ‘pearl-clutcher’ who holds the view that ‘free stuff’ makes Europe superior to the US and Trump’s ambition is for white Christian nationalism.

You can sense the author’s outrage and disbelief at the stupidity of those comments in the article.

Here’s a paragraph on France.

“The core reason is that Europe’s massively expensive socialist welfare state does not work.

The French riots began in high schools so overcrowded and understaffed that students blockaded them in protest.

A state that spends lavishly on pensions and benefits cannot even keep its classrooms staffed.

Meanwhile, European economies and security are under siege from a huge influx of migrants from the Middle East and Africa, which has imposed enormous costs in government benefits while contributing to surges in crime and radical Islam.

“What these elites refuse to admit is that Europe is in deep trouble because socialist and globalist policies are destroying European civilization—and that radical change is needed to save it.

i repeat what i have said in prior articles- that ‘radical change’ means running fiscal surpluses rather than deficits for several decades - as that is the only way to pay down the huge amounts of national debt that exceed 100% of GDP.

Every public servant and welfare beneficiary need to reverse the inflation-linked increases granted over decades by taking a cut of 20%. That includes pensioners.

Here’s another article (another h/t to Zero Hedge).

Hand In Hand Toward The Abyss - American Thinker

“Hand in hand, Germany and France are steering toward the abyss -- with different domestic political goals, perhaps, but with the same fatal outcome.

“With massive state demand, Berlin and Paris hoped to escape the debt spiral. But economic data show that, in the end, not even statistical pseudo-growth remains. The pillars of the EU are crumbling amid structural failure.

“The femme fatale of the eurozone’s debt club is threatening the tectonics of the entire EU in these recent weeks.

For now, Germany remains firmly embedded as the credit anchor of the common capital market, but France’s shockwaves bode ill:

If the trend in French bonds does not reverse very soon, the ECB’s fire brigade will probably be called in to extinguish the blaze.

“France’s statism is legendary.

With government spending at 57.2 percent of GDP and a tax-and-levy burden of 43.6 percent, the country has succumbed to the illusion that state control can secure prosperity permanently.

“What is actually rising is new borrowing as well as prices: For 2026, the French government now expects a budget deficit of 5.4 percent of GDP; in September, the inflation rate stood at 3.1 percent.

“This insight applies to Germany as well.

Meanwhile, the widening divergence in bond markets makes clear that the interests of Berlin and France’s political leadership are drifting further apart.”

“What still binds the two pillars of the EU together, however, is their faith in the welfare state and interventionist economic policy.”

“No matter how much debt money the central planners let rain down through their green pseudo-economics, the damage they have left in the engine room of the real economy can no longer be covered even statistically by the largest new borrowing in the history of the Federal Republic.”

“Germany is giving the economically uninitiated a bitter lesson:

Government debt does not create growth.

It is an expression of an imbalance between the public and private sectors.

It fosters a naive belief in technocratic feasibility and a dangerous political megalomania that ultimately makes political fraying into madness possible:

We have seen the consequences in migration policy, in the green transformation madness, and in German energy policy. If necessary, monetary policy and its credit pump will fix it - or so the childish thinking goes.

“Hand in hand, Germany and France are steering toward the abyss - with different domestic political goals, perhaps, but with the same fatal outcome:

People are fleeing into the superstition of collectivism.

They trust the political class rather than summoning the courage to follow Argentina’s example and smash the bureaucracy.

In Argentina, 50,000 public-administration employees were dismissed, and the budget was repaired with a primary surplus. And the economy, too, got back on its feet.

Europe - especially France and Germany - needs a free-market injection and, above all, the willingness to make an honest diagnosis of the situation. Only then can we discuss the therapy.

A ‘Primary surplus’ following the sacking of 60,000 civil servants.. HMM. That’s one way to get close. Personally, I think that correcting the errors of the past in overpaying benefits and pensions should be added to this step.

The EU, US, UK and Japan need to be put on a war footing – a necessary sacrifice of their citizens to repay national debt- FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

otherwise national debt GLOBALLY will result in a global depression and mass poverty- no pensions for anyone.-

That is the goal of socialism – making everyone the same- POOR!!!

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