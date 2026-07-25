Sourcing data from Brave AI:

The UK population has increased from 59 million to 70 million since 2000

An increase of 11 million.

Cumulative net migration since 2000 is +6 million. This implies 5 million net births over deaths.

There is a housing shortage of around 1.5 million homes and unemployment of around 2 million.

What would be the UK housing shortage or unemployment rate were it not for immigration?

there were 1.6 million Muslims in the UK in 2000.

There are now 4.1 million Muslims in th UK .

This is an increase of 2.5 million in the last 25 years- or more thane one fifth of the overall population increase..

The UK does not have an immigration problem it has a Muslim immigration problem. By any definition the UK has experienced an invasion.

At this rate the Muslim population will grow to over 10 million by 2050.

Had this be pre-announced and planned by any political party in the last 25 years, they would not have been elected to office.

Of note:

“Recent intelligence assessments indicate that Islamist extremists constitute the vast majority of individuals on the UK security services’ watchlist. According to a 2020 report cited by MI5 Director General Ken McCallum, approximately 39,000 of the 43,000 people on MI5’s terror watchlist are identified as Islamist extremists.

This figure is often rounded to 40,000 in public discourse and media reports. While specific numbers of actively monitored individuals vary, reports have previously cited figures such as 3,000 Muslims being actively monitored. Official Home Office data does not always break down the total watchlist by religion, but security leadership has consistently stated that Islamist terrorism remains the principal domestic threat, representing the majority of the agency’s caseload and convictions.

Total Watchlist : Approximately 43,000 individuals.

Islamist Extremists : Estimated at 39,000 (around 90% of the list).

Active Monitoring: Estimates have varied, with past reports citing around 3,000 individuals under active surveillance.

There are recnt news reports that Iran has infiltrated the UK – via ‘small boats’ crossing the channel - though there are no numbers on how many have arrived via the traditional methods of hiding in trucks etc.

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