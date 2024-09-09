1. At the current Rae of fiscal deficits, the US national debt will cross 40 trillion by 2030 – the interest will cost the taxpayer around 2 trillion dollars a year at 5% interest, more than twice the Pentagon budget at a time when the US is fighting a proxy war with Russia, in Ukraine -and the US is at advanced state of readiness in other “hot spots” around the world”. Do you regard this as a threat to national security and what do you intend to do about it?

2. The number of Americans dying each year has increased by more than half a million since 2019. The COVID emergency ended in May 2023, after the number of deaths with COVID present decreased to around 100,000 for the year from May 2022. Will you commission ad equity into the (almost 2.5 million) extra American deaths In the US over the last four and a half years? 3. There have been around 10 million border encounters with undocumented economic migrants in the last four years, with a further one million estimated “go. These undocumented migrants and “got-aways” crowd-out access to resources that could have been allocated to elderly, infirm and poor Americans. What do you intend to do about the influx that is bankrupting American States, towns and cities, as well as draining fuds from the Federal budget? 4. It would be great to ask “Is the CO2 in the atmosphere 0.04%, 0,40% or 4,00%, but this might suffice “Treasury Secretary Yellen stated in July 2024 that 3 trillion dollars a year was needed in additional spending for 25 years to fund the “energy transition” at the global level. She stated on 1 August 2024 that 4.5 trillion US dollars is needed annually for 25 years (to 2050). The US makes up over 20% of global economic output, implying that the US needs to spend around a trillion dollars a year for 25 years, before interest costs that would cost another 25 trillion at an opportunity cost of 4% per annum (see table below). What impact on CO2 levels do you think the build-out of the “energy transition” infrastructure will have (building the additional mining necessary for ores and rare earth raw materials and preparing land) compared to the impact on CO2 levels in 2050? 5. Do you believe the right to bear arms and freedom of speech are a right or a privilege? 6. The last full cabinet meeting under Bidne was October 2, 2023. What value do you place on cabinet meetings (and has Harris been holding them instead)?

Here’s a table I knocked up that accumulates a trillion bucks a year at 4% p.a. showing opening money spent, the interest cost based on a mid-year balance and closing balance after 25 years of spending that trillion bucks a year at an opportunity cost of 4% (the interest is calculated on the mid-year balance) assuming straight line spending. I have summed the total interest paid.

Total interest 25,461,676,968,053

The interest is as much as the spending of a trillion bucks a year for 25 years!

Fr the actuarially minded, from Brave the present value of an amount of 1 per aum for 25 years is approximately 245.41 and the future value is 14.81. Th present value of the closing balance of 73.1 trillion at 4% for 25 years is 27.4 trillion bucks which is around the same as the current level of GDP output for one year.

Onwards!!!

