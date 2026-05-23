We are all familiar with the lies told by the ‘net zero’ lunatics about the need to destroy the food producing areas of the Uk by taxing and regulating farmers out of existence – especially methane producing cows, pigs and chickens.

Fertile land for growing crops is also under threat from plantations od solar panels and forests of wind turbines. All of which require household bills to triple again from the tripling already suffered in the last ten years.

This pursuit of renewable energy takes place against the backdrop of sufficient hydrocarbons to supply the UK for many decades.

Instead of cheap energy, the ‘net zero’ lunatics want to replace it with expensive solar panels and wind turbines that require an entire duplication of transmission grids to connect it – and even then, when its not windy or sunny, run the risk of blackouts and power rationing.

There is another risk to the UK that is not discussed, let alone identifie – health risk from legal illegal immigration.

Illegal immigration mainly takes the form of small boats.

“More than 200,000 migrants have arrived in the UK via small boats since records began in 2018, a milestone reached in early May 2026. Official Home Office figures confirm that 200,013 people had crossed the English Channel by the weekend of May 9–10, 2026, following a crossing of 70 individuals on Friday, May 9.

Part od a fr larger number of immigrants:

“According to Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates, approximately 5.55 million people arrived in the UK as net migrants between 1991 and 2021.

Over the specific 20-year period from the year ending June 2005 to June 2025, total immigration is estimated to have been around 10.5 to 11 million people, with net migration totaling approximately 5.5 to 6.0 million.

“Between mid-2020 and mid-2025, the UK population grew by approximately 2.75 million, with total immigration over the last four years (YE June 2021 to YE June 2025) totaling 5.6 million and net migration totaling 2.7 million. “

The current UK population is around 70 million.

‘How healthy are the people arriving by small boat from csmps in France?

From Brave AI:

“Small boat migrants are disproportionately affected by skin lesions and infectious diseases that present with cutaneous symptoms, such as scabies, cellulitis, and cutaneous diphtheria. These conditions are particularly common in this population due to the high risk of transmission in the communal accommodation settings where they often reside upon arrival.

While general migrant populations may carry higher rates of tuberculosis (particularly latent), hepatitis B, and parasitic infections like schistosomiasis or intestinal protozoa, newly arrived small boat migrants in the UK specifically present with an increased risk of these skin-related infections compared to other arrival routes. Other communicable diseases reported in broader refugee and asylum-seeking populations include measles, cholera, typhoid, and malaria, though these are not exclusively tied to the small boat migration route.”

These health risks are known to UK health authorities:

“ Key components of the health screening include:

Infectious Disease Screening: Testing for communicable diseases based on country of origin, including active and latent tuberculosis (using IGRA for high-incidence countries), HIV (for countries with >1% prevalence), hepatitis B and C , and parasitic infections such as strongyloides, schistosomiasis, and malaria.

Vaccination and Immunisation: Offering catch-up vaccinations for all newly arrived children, adolescents, and adults to align with the UK’s national schedule, ensuring protection against preventable diseases.

Non-Communicable and Nutritional Health: Assessing for undiagnosed conditions like diabetes, hyperlipidaemia, and hypertension , as well as screening for nutritional deficiencies (e.g., vitamin D, iron, vitamin A) and oral health issues.

Mental Health and Trauma: Evaluating for mental health impacts resulting from conflict, torture, trafficking, or displacement, with signposting to specialist trauma services, rape crisis support, or modern slavery advocates as needed.

Safeguarding and Vulnerability Checks: Identifying risks related to female genital mutilation (FGM), domestic violence, and modern slavery, and assessing the health needs of pregnant women, children, and those with disabilities.

Asylum seekers and refugees are entitled to free primary care (GP registration) and free secondary care for specific services regardless of immigration status, including treatment for communicable diseases, maternity care, and conditions caused by torture or violence. Eligibility for free secondary care extends to refugees, asylum seekers, and their dependants, while refused asylum seekers may access free care if they receive Section 95 or Section 42 support or live in Northern Ireland, Scotland, or Wales.”

Sound expensive, but note the need to know the country of origin to determine risk.

“ Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS): This is a mandatory fee paid by most visa applicants to access the NHS. As of February 2024 , the standard rate is £1,035 per year , with a discounted rate of £776 per year for children and students. Asylum seekers are explicitly exempt from paying the IHS.

Health Assessments: The context mentions “initial health assessments for newly arrived migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers” as part of public health measures, but it does not specify the financial cost of these specific screenings for the state or the individuals.

Asylum Seeker Access: Asylum seekers are entitled to access all NHS services free of charge . This includes registration with a GP and treatment for communicable diseases, which are free regardless of immigration status.

Charging Regulations: While the NHS charges overseas visitors 150% of the actual cost for non-urgent treatment, asylum seekers and refugees are generally exempt from these charges.

To find the specific operational cost of health screening for small boat arrivals, one would need to consult specific Home Office or Department of Health and Social Care reports on asylum healthcare provision, as this detailed cost data is not present in the provided search results.”

The actual costs and the time spent treating ‘boat people’ is a secret.

Here’s what Brave AI has to say about meningitis, hantavirus and Ebola amongst ‘boat people:

Meningitis:

B oat people (migrants and refugees traveling by water) can carry and transmit meningitis-causing bacteria , particularly Neisseria meningitidis (meningococcus), which is responsible for bacterial meningitis. High-Risk Conditions: Crowded living conditions, such as those found on refugee boats or in camps, are recognized risk factors for meningococcal outbreaks because the bacteria spread through respiratory droplets and close contact.

Vaccination Gaps: Refugees and migrants often have interrupted or incomplete vaccination histories due to conflict or displacement, increasing their susceptibility to invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) and their potential role in spreading it to new populations.

“ Boat people can be on the run from authorities in their home countries for all sorts of crimes – incomplete vaccination records would not be a high priority – I wonder if they are forced to tak C19 injections MMR, etc..

Ebola:

“People on boats (including cruise ships and other vessels) can carry the Ebola virus, but the risk of transmission during travel is considered low by major health organizations

“ Incubation Period : A person is only contagious once symptoms appear, which typically occurs 2 to 21 days after exposure. During this incubation period, travelers do not pose a risk to others.

Screening and Isolation : International health guidelines recommend exit screening in affected areas and isolation for anyone showing symptoms. Travelers who have been in contact with Ebola cases are often monitored for 21 days.

Surface Contamination: While the virus does not spread through air or water, it can be transmitted via fomites (objects like railings, bedding, or medical equipment) if they are contaminated with fresh bodily fluids.”

Hantavirus

“People can carry the Andes strain of hantavirus, which is the only known variant capable of human-to-human transmission. This transmission typically occurs through close or prolonged contact with an infected person, such as sharing cabins or caring for symptomatic individuals, rather than casual airborne spread.

Risk Level: The risk to the general public remains very low, as transmission is not efficient and requires specific close-contact conditions not present in everyday community interactions.

What details there are of ‘boat people’ arriving from sub-Saharan Africa ( the location of the Ebola outbreak area summarised by Brave AI below:

“the following relevant statistics for Sub-Saharan African arrivals:

2025 Nationality Breakdown: In the year ending September 2025, 31% of asylum seekers were from African countries, with the largest nationalities being Eritrean, Sudanese, Somali, Nigerian, and Ethiopian .

Recent Asylum Applications: In 2024, approximately 108,000 people claimed asylum in the UK in total (the highest since records began in 1979), though the specific regional split for that year is not detailed in the snippets.

Small Boat Arrivals: In the year ending March 2026, Eritrea accounted for 18% of all small boat arrivals, indicating a significant portion of irregular migration from Sub-Saharan Africa.

Historical Data (2008): Data from 2008 indicates the Black African-born population in the UK was nearly 0.5 million, with Nigeria, Ghana, Somalia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, and Kenya as the largest single-country origins.

Uganda is reporting cases – Kenya is adjacent – there are no DRC immigrants reported.

Three new Ebola cases declared in Uganda - as DR Congo’s World Cup team told to isolate

As it happens Moderna ha just developed a ‘vaccine for hantavirus. Surprise, surprise!

Moderna’s hantavirus ship comes in - The Expose

Onwards!

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