Initial context from Brave:

· “July 4, 1827: Final emancipation date, as set by the New York State legislature in 1817. · March 31, 1817: The New York legislature ended two centuries of slavery within its borders, setting the stage for final emancipation in 1827.

Governor Newsom did not veto a reparations bill, his administration’s proposed amendments significantly altered the legislation, effectively stalling its progress.

From Brave:

“According to the search results, Newsom’s office proposed draft amendments to a bill sponsored by State Senator Steven Bradford, which would have created a new Freedmen Affairs Agency. The proposed changes removed the bill’s core purpose and instead allocated $6 million to California State University to study how to implement recommendations from the state’s task force on reparations.”

It's only money and it’s not theirs!

From here:

NYC Council pass bill to create task force to study reparations for black residents (nypost.com)

“The state of California also had a task force study statewide reparation.

The final report did not come up with a suggested payout, but experts questioned by legislators said it could cost as much as $800 billion.”

The NY Post article goes on:

“City lawmakers passed a controversial bill Thursday to create a reparations task force in New York City — which could lead to proposals to spend billions in taxpayer money as compensation for slavery and racial injustice.

The legislation was approved 41-8 before the full council on Thursday, with its sponsor, Council Member Farah Louis (D-Brooklyn), calling it a “monumental step” to pay back “injustices that have plagued our society for centuries.”

“The legislation — that mandates $1.5 million to pay for the nine-member task force’s work — did not say who would foot the bill.”

“Louis’ bill will give the task force 12 months to make its recommendations.

During that time the unpaid taskforce would meet and hold public hearings while receiving administrative support from a city agency designated by the mayor.

Task force members would be chosen by the mayor and the Speaker. Mayor’s Adams office did not immediately respond to request for comment on if he supported the bill.”

Usually, a victim of a crime and perpetrator of a crime are identified, and the perpetrator gets to jail and/or pays compensation.

Not so in this case. This is a fishing expedition to see whether human beings with a specific skin colour should be paid compensation by the current residents.

From here:

https://www.archives.nyc/blog/2021/2/26/enslaved-persons-in-the-kings-county-old-town-records

“New York State counted 21,193 enslaved people in the 1790 population as well as 4,600 free Black people. The number of enslaved people diminishes in succeeding decades due to State legislation “gradually” emancipating people until in 1840 when there were four people enumerated as slaves. In 1790, there were 7,795 enslaver households with an average number of 2.7 people in bondage in those households. That’s the average, but some founding fathers such as Robert Livingston and John Jay held more people in bondage.”

21,000 slaves in 1790 and just 4, fifty years later in 1840.

Maybe there is more information on sites like this one, here:

https://nyslavery.commons.gc.cuny.edu/dating-the-start-and-end-of-slavery-in-new-york/

These numbers many may not be accurate, and troves of people may be able to demonstrate slave ancestry in NYC.

Suffice to say, the volunteers on the committee (each with 100,000-dollar expense accounts and access to “facilities” worth 600,000 bucks?) have their work cut out to prove “non-trivial” and that the case is not spurious and even mischievous!

If the investigation results in a conclusion that a bill approving reparations/compensation must be paid from city funds, rather than the families with ancestors who owned slaves almost 200 years ago, here is the racial demographic of NYC who will foot the bill:

Race and ethnicity in New York City - Wikipedia

1. White (non-Hispanic): 30.9% 2. Hispanic or Latino: 28.7% 3. Black or African American (non-Hispanic): 20.2% 4. Asian: 15.6% 5. Native American (non-Hispanic): 0.2%

Around 37% of NYC population is foreign born.

“According to the 2020 U.S. Census, there were a total of 8,804,190 residents in New York City.”

So, whites would be up for 30% of the costs of reparations, blacks 20% and Hispanics and Asians 35%! The logic seems a little obtuse! Foreign born residents would be up for 37% of the reparations/compensation!!!

Out of interest, all the way back in 1820, according to Brave we have this:

According to the 1820 census, the total population of New York City was approximately 123,706. It’s likely that the majority of the population was of European descent, with a smaller proportion of African Americans and possibly some free people of color.

Here’s a rough estimate based on historical context and available information:

· European Americans (Irish, German, English, etc.): 80-90% · African Americans (free and enslaved): 5-10% · Free people of color (mulattoes, quadroons, etc.): 2-5% · Native Americans: negligible (<1%) · Asians: negligible (<1%)

Now, since the case is being made along racist (bigoted) lines, check this out.

From Brace “… the fraction of the US population that is Black can be estimated to be around 12-14.1%. This range reflects the slight variations in the numbers reported by different sources.”

Using Brave, we have this:

· Medicare only coverage: 35.7% of black seniors (TABLE 3) · Medicaid enrollees: 34% of African Americans (2021 article) · Medicaid supplementation: 28% of black Medicare beneficiaries (2016 chartpack) · Coverage gap: over six in ten individuals are people of color, including African Americans (2023 article)

And again, using Brave browser:

These findings indicate that Blacks in the US have benefited disproportionately from Obamacare, experiencing a more substantial reduction in uninsured rates compared to other racial and ethnic groups. The data suggests that the Affordable Care Act has helped to address health insurance disparities, particularly for African Americans.”

Obamacare is a tax, right?

It’s all relative, of course, maybe Medicare, Medicaid ad Obamacare have reduced “racial inequality” that especially harms blacks?

On the other hand, it is unlikely that any case can be made for 200-year-old crimes against humanity. I doubt that there are more than a handful of YC black residents who can trace their ancestry back to 1820. What about those that moved out? Will they be eligible? What about those blacks who moved in and out of NYC over the last 200 years?

Imagine if the investigation results in a bill that becomes law and “approves” half a million bucks per black resident? 1.75 million black residents (every man, woman and child) would receive a total of 875 billion dollars! California political black crackheads were seeking 5 million bucks! Ten times as much!

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan