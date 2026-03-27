‘President Donald Trump has launched a sustained campaign against wind energy, vowing to block all new wind turbines during his presidency ‘

‘King Charles III has long been a vocal advocate for offshore wind energy, leveraging his role as the owner of the Crown Estate to accelerate the UK’s renewable energy transition. He has personally opened offshore wind farms, such as the Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm off the coast of Caithness, and has directed the Crown Estate to invest up to £400 million in the UK’s offshore wind supply chain to support new ports, manufacturing facilities, and research centers.’

Interesting after state banquet discussion!

King Charles III – pronounced Charles ‘the turd’ in the Irish vernacular – is a devout follower of the climate cult that denies all science and economics to pursue the eradication of CO2 – a plant food and an essential building block of life – CH4 plus O2 turns into H20 plus CO2 - add sunlight and via photosynthesis you get th chlorophyl essential for plants and their proliferation. –

CH4​+2O2​→CO2​+2H2​O

6CO2​+12H2​O+photons→C6H12O6+6O2​+6H2O

‘In plants, chlorophyll’s primary biological function is to capture solar energy and transfer it to reaction centers within chloroplasts, where it drives the conversion of carbon dioxide and water into glucose and oxygen. This process sustains plant life and produces the oxygen necessary for most life on Earth.’

Wind turbines do not remove CO2 or produce oxygen. They are a ‘rotting asset’ that cannot be recycled and which kill vast shoals of fish, full grown whales/sharks/dolphins, birds, bats and bees. There are no ‘environmental impact’ studies on the leeching of toxic chemicals into seas and oceans.

Today we have this headline;

Britain’s Crown Estate plans new offshore wind leasing round for next year

The Crown Estate is not owned by the King, and is administered by political appointees within a Commission wih ‘profits’ split between the government and the King.

‘King Charles III’s Crown Estate includes a diverse portfolio of over 16 billion pounds ($20.7 billion) in assets, held in right of the Crown but managed independently to generate profit for the Treasury.

Key assets owned by the Crown Estate include:

Prime London Real Estate: Approximately 10 million square feet of office, retail, dining, leisure, and residential space in the West End, including the famous Regent Street .

Land and Natural Resources: Vast areas of farmland , the entire UK seabed (up to 12 miles from the coast), coastal foreshores, and mineral rights to gold and silver in Scotland.

Leisure and Infrastructure: Ascot Racecourse , the Oval cricket ground , Stonehenge , and over 50,000 acres of upland and common land in Wales.

Regional Retail: A £1.5 billion regional portfolio comprising 17 retail parks and shopping malls in cities like Leeds , Liverpool , and Oxford .

Historic Properties: At least seven palaces, 10 castles, 12 homes, 56 holiday cottages, and 14 ancient ruins held “in right of the Crown.”

Unlike the Crown Estate, Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House are privately owned by the King and are not part of this public portfolio; they were inherited directly from Queen Elizabeth II. While Charles III controls these assets, the net profits (approx. £312.7 million in 2022) go to the British Treasury, from which the Royal Family receives the Sovereign Grant.

The entire seabed and coastal foreshores!

A ‘commission’ runs the Crown Estate. Here’s its recent profits;

King Charles III’s Crown Estate generated record profits of £1.1 billion ($1.4 billion) for the financial year ending March 2024, a 148% increase from the £443 million profit recorded the previous year.

This surge was primarily driven by the sale of options and leases on offshore wind projects, with profits remaining flat at £1.1 billion in the subsequent financial year to March 2025.

The estate’s total net revenue profit reached £1.1149 billion in 2025, contributing to a Sovereign Grant increase that will provide the King with £132 million in official income for the 2025-26 financial year.

2024-25 Net Income: £1.1149 billion (approx. $1.4 billion)

2023-24 Net Income: £1.101 billion

2022-23 Net Income: £442.6 million

2021-22 Net Income: £312.7 million

While the Crown Estate itself is owned by the Crown and its total assets are valued at approximately £13.5 billion to £16 billion, the monarch does not personally pocket these profits; instead, the Treasury transfers a calculated percentage (currently 25% of the profit from two years prior, effectively resulting in the 12% figure often cited for the annual grant calculation) to fund the monarchy’s official duties.

So, The Crown Estate owns virtually all of the UK’s seabed from the low water mark to the 12-nautical-mile limit, excluding rights to oil, gas, and coal. While the estate does not “sell” the seabed outright as private property, it awards leases for specific activities such as offshore wind farms, tidal energy, and carbon storage.

The proceeds from the lease ‘options are pocketed by the King and the government and the coastline is blighted by ugly and deadly eye sores ha conform to the wishes of a climate cult.

‘Recent leasing rounds have seen significant commercial activity, with the 2021 round generating a “windfall” that boosted marine sector profits from £127.5m to £370.8m in a single year. As of the latest financial data, the marine portfolio was valued at approximately £5 billion in 2022, with new leases potentially generating up to £1bn a year in revenue.

Privilege has its perks that ride roughshod over any benefits to future generations.

Key details on seabed usage include:

Ownership Scope : The estate holds rights to the seabed out to 12 nautical miles, covering nearly all of the UK’s seabed (excluding oil, gas, and coal).

Lease Revenue : Profits from seabed leases contribute to the Treasury, from which the monarch receives a portion (12% of profits) via the Sovereign Grant.

Specific Projects : Major developments include the Gwynt y Môr wind farm (576MW) and the Awel y Môr extension, alongside new floating wind projects like Erebus .

Future Potential: The Offshore Wind Leasing Round 4 offered 8GW of new capacity, with successful bidders entering “Agreements for Lease” to secure seabed rights.

From the MSN link;

‘The next leasing round, which would be the sixth to date, could accommodate a capacity of 6 gigawatts or more, largely in the northeast of England and in water depths suitable for fixed-bottom wind, subject to stakeholder engagement, the Crown Estate said in a statement.

‘The UK’s offshore wind pipeline is one of the largest in the world, with current capacity of nearly 17 GW and a further 12 GW under construction.

The Crown Estate is run by a Commission.

‘The Crown Estate Commissioners are a semi-independent, incorporated public body (also known as the Board) responsible for managing the Crown Estate’s assets, which are hereditary possessions of the Sovereign held in right of the Crown. They exercise the powers of ownership on behalf of the monarch but do not own the assets in their own right, nor are they government employees or part of the Royal Family.

The Board consists of up to eight Commissioners, including a Chair (First Commissioner) and an Executive Commissioner (Second Commissioner/Chief Executive), appointed by the Sovereign on the recommendation of the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Prime Minister. As of late 2025, the current Board members include:

Ric Lewis (Chair, Independent Non-Executive Board Member, First Commissioner)

Dan Labbad (Chief Executive, Executive Board Member, Second Commissioner)

Helen Price (Chief Financial Officer, Executive Board Member)

Dame Karen Jones DBE (Independent Non-Executive Board Member, Senior Independent Board Member)

Vijay Bharadia (Independent Non-Executive Board Member)

Juliet Davenport OBE (Independent Non-Executive Board Member)

Peter Hofbauer (Independent Non-Executive Board Member)

Anne Kavanagh (Independent Non-Executive Board Member)

Clare Shine (Independent Non-Executive Board Member)

Their primary statutory duty, established by the Crown Estate Act 1961 (amended by the Crown Estate Act 2025), is to maintain the estate’s value and the return obtained from it, while ensuring that all net revenue profits are paid directly into the UK Treasury for the benefit of the nation.

Ric Lewis was appointed as Chair of The Crown Estate on 9 July 2025.

Bio here;

Ric Lewis - biography | The Crown Estate

Ric has over 35 years of experience in the real estate investment sector and is currently the Executive Chair and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Tristan Capital Partners, a real estate investment manager he founded in 2009.

‘Tristan Capital Partners is an independent real estate investment management boutique regarded as a leader in the European marketplace, specializing in debt, core-plus, and opportunistic strategies for transitioning assets.

Formed in 2009, the firm manages over €15 billion in assets and has completed investments totaling more than €25 billion across 12 equity and debt funds. The company employs around 170 people and serves a global client base including pension funds, insurers, sovereign wealth funds, and family offices.’

‘ Their investment approach focuses on creating stabilised, institutional products over multiple market cycles, with a strong emphasis on climate risk and value-add opportunities.

Also note from July 2023 here;

The Crown Estate’s CEO Dan Labbad’s pay triples to £1.6 million - CEOWORLD magazine

‘Dan Labbad, the Chief Executive of the Crown Estate, saw a significant increase in his annual earnings last year, receiving a total of £1.6 million. This amount marks a two-thirds increase from last year when he took home £945,000.

Nice money if you can get it – all for selling options on leases on the seabed belonging to the Crown Estates.

‘Key details about the commissioners include:

Appointment : Commissioners are appointed by the Sovereign under the Royal Sign Manual on the recommendation of the Chancellor of the Exchequer to the Prime Minister.

Term Limits : Each Board Member is appointed for a period of up to four years , with Non-Executive appointments renewable for a further four years.

Structure : The board is limited to eight persons and is formally accountable to the Parliament of the United Kingdom.

Financial Role: The revenues from the estate go directly to His Majesty’s Treasury, with a portion (the Sovereign Grant) returned to the monarch for official duties.’

The ultimate in ‘jobs for the boys’ – a fat salary and doing what the ‘net zero’ lobbyists tell you to do– markedly increase energy bills for unsuspecting UK consumers and laugh about the suffering at your next cocktail party. Zero accountability to the people – just accountable to similar shiny trousered sycophants with similar fat salaries that are also in the scam of the climate cult.

The share out from the profits of the Crown Estate overlaps with the distribution of the ‘Sovereign Grant’.

‘The Sovereign Grant is an annual payment made by the UK government to the monarch to fund official duties, including staff costs, travel, state visits, and the maintenance of occupied royal palaces. It replaced the Civil List system in 2012 and is funded by a percentage of the profits from the Crown Estate, which the monarch surrenders to the government in return.

The grant amount is calculated based on the Crown Estate’s net profits from two years prior, with the percentage set at 12% since the 2024–25 financial year, down from a temporary 25% used for palace renovations. For the 2025–26 financial year, the Sovereign Grant is set at £132.1 million, an increase of £45 million from the previous year to complete the renovation of Buckingham Palace.

Key characteristics of the Sovereign Grant include:

It covers official expenses only and does not provide personal income to the monarch or royal family members.

It is audited by the National Audit Office and accounts are laid before Parliament to ensure accountability.

The Royal Trustees (the Prime Minister, Chancellor of the Exchequer, and Keeper of the Privy Purse) review the calculation percentage every five years.

Unspent funds are placed in a Reserve Fund, which is capped at half the level of annual expenditure.

It may be that Charles III’s unearned ‘worth’ is at least twice as much as Trump’s ‘earned’ wealth.

As of March 2026, Forbes estimates Donald Trump’s net worth at $7.3 billion, marking a surge of approximately $3 billion since the start of his second presidency in 2025. Bloomberg placed his wealth at $7.08 billion in January 2025, while other estimates from early 2025 ranged between $5.1 billion and $6.4 billion.

His wealth has been primarily driven by:

Cryptocurrency ventures : Including World Liberty Financial and memecoins, which contributed an estimated $2 billion to his fortune in 10 months.

Legal victories : The overturning of a $515 million New York civil fraud judgment added roughly $500 million to his net worth.

Media and Real Estate: His stake in Truth Social’s parent company (TMTG) is valued at $2 billion, alongside his real estate portfolio, including Mar-a-Lago (valued at $490–$560 million) and golf clubs.

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