From here:

New homes discounted by £100k as builder scrambles to sell properties

““Whilst current market conditions are challenging for all companies in our sector, the group has a robust forward order book of £4.5bn, and we continue to build at scale and pace, delivering the homes this country so desperately needs.”

“Shares have tumbled by close to 65pc during the past year.

Yikes!

From Brave AI:

“Vistry has received over £252 million in grant funding under the Affordable Homes Programme 2021-26 to deliver 3,578 homes, including a recent £50 million award from Homes England. Additionally, Homes England holds equity investments in Vistry-related joint ventures, including £60 million in the Joint Venture PlacePoint LLP.

Affordable Homes Programme (2021-26): Over £252 million allocated for 3,578 homes.

Recent Grant Award: £50 million secured in September 2025 as part of a £2 billion government top-up.

Equity Investments: £60 million from Homes England in the Joint Venture PlacePoint LLP (contracted September 2025).

Loans to Joint Ventures: Homes England provided loans to Vistry-partnered entities, including £32 million to The Sherford Consortium and £35 million to Stanton Cross Developments LLP.”

“Troubled housebuilder Vistry has knocked more than £100,000 off the price of its homes in an effort to spur sales and raise cash.

The London-listed developer has reduced the prices of its new builds by as much as 17pc, according to the investment bank Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). Analysts found one example of a four-bed home in West Sussex that was reduced from £680,000 to £565,000.

“Steep discounts come as Vistry, which has been called Labour’s favourite housebuilder, scrambles to raise cash.

The company has been left reeling after cost overruns on projects and delays to Labour’s £39bn social housing programme, on which Vistry is a crucial housebuilding partner.

No homes have been completed as part of that £39 billion program:

Per Brave AI:

“As of mid-2026, no homes have been fully delivered under the specific £39 billion Social and Affordable Homes Programme, as the initiative is still in its early implementation phase.

Programme Scope: The £39 billion investment, announced in the 2025 Spending Review, targets the construction of 300,000 affordable and social homes over a decade, with 180,000 designated for social rent.

Current Delivery: While the broader UK housing sector has seen activity, the specific output from this dedicated fund is not yet reflected in completion statistics. Initial funding tranches (such as a £2 billion allocation) were expected to deliver approximately 18,000 homes before 2029.

Broader Context: In the first year of Labour’s term (July 2024–June 2025), England saw 186,600 new homes completed overall, but these figures include all housing types and were not primarily driven by the £39 billion programme, which had not yet fully commenced delivery.

Construction of homes funded specifically by the £39 billion pledge is expected to accelerate after 2027, with the government aiming to deliver as many of the total 1.5 million new homes pledge as possible by 2029.”

Maybe the Marxist Labour government will announce favoured lending to legal and illegal immigrants, after all, why not?

Suffice to say, the Labour government has been in power for 2 years. Its promise to build 1.5 million ‘affordable’ new homes implies an annual rate of 300,000 a year – or 600,000 in two years. It has built none and those tht it has built are unsold and need to be scounted.

An abject policy FAIL – taxes have been raised to fund this housebuilding. Just how much corruption is involved here? It stinks.

Onwards!

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