The claims that Cambridge University failed to check before awarding Jason Arday a professorship.

One has to ask if the creaming heart liberals had called him out on these ridiculous claims whether his mental condition would not ha resulted in his death!

From here:

The Greentext Version of the Jason Arday Saga Has to Be Seen to Be Believed... - Revolver News

“>be Jason Arday (The Guardian)

>claim diagnosed autistic at 3 (The Guardian)

>claim non-verbal until 11 (The Guardian)

>claim partial deafness in one ear & being taught to sign by yourself (The Guardian)

>claim couldn’t read until 18, still leave school w/ two GCSEs (The Guardian)

>claim you joined the pro snooker tour at 10, a year before you could speak (Spectator)

>claim you won so much at snooker your mom thought you were dealing drugs (Spectator)

>have the sport’s database show just one amateur event, many years later, w/ zero prize money (Spectator)

>claim football academy & a pro career (The Guardian)

>have Crystal Palace say no record (The Guardian)

>have the real record show tier eight (The Guardian)

>claim to have been on Seven Up, a series that first tracked 7 year olds as they grew up (The Telegraph)

>have it first air 28 years before you were actually seven years-old (The Telegraph)

>have BBC say you weren’t on it, since you’re not a time traveller (The Telegraph)

>claim youths at a bus stop beat you into a weeks-long coma (The Atlantic)

>claim you heard medics tell your parents to switch off life support (The Atlantic)

>claim you begged the judge to spare them (The Atlantic)

>claim they turned up years later as your students, hug them, become godfather to one’s child (The Atlantic)

>claim 30 marathons in 35 days in 2010, the last nine on a broken leg swollen to twice its size (The Telegraph)

>add an epileptic fit in later tellings (The Telegraph)

>tell local paper you raised more than £100,000 since you were 17 (The Telegraph)

>claim running 600 miles in six days as your final challenge, when the men’s record is 650 (The Telegraph)

>claim it came at the same time as a stroke (The Telegraph)

>have no race time on record anywhere, because why bother (The Telegraph)

>have nobody in the ultra world ever hear of you (The Telegraph)

>hand in a PhD on reflective practice w/ 100+ passages matching another student’s 2009 thesis (Cofnas Substack)

>have 188 sentences come back identical or near identical, including her copy-editing errors (Cofnas Substack)

>match a second PhD & two published papers on top (Cofnas Substack)

>claim you did it in 2.5 years, working full time, w/ a brain tumor (The Atlantic)

>claim the tumor was cut out 2 weeks before the viva (The Atlantic)

>claim a stroke after the surgery (The Atlantic)

>claim you turned up & remembered nothing at all (The Atlantic)

>claim one supervision meeting in the whole doctorate (Cofnas Substack)

>get the PhD anyway (LJMU thesis)

>publish a paper claiming focus groups w/ 32 black & minority students (The Times)

>have the quotes match an epidemiologist’s quotes (The Times)

>have structure follow his too (The Times)

>lift quotes into other papers & pass them off as interviews you conducted (The Times)

>get a correction, not a retraction b/c well. . . . (The Times)

>delete 18 of the 31 quotes (The Times)

>get full chair at Glasgow (BBC)

>tell TEDx crowd you’ve raised over £5m by age 36 (Spectator)

>claim you were once watched a teacher tell a boy who wanted to be a concert pianist to aim lower (The Atlantic)

>retell sort in 2021 w/ the boy as a would-be astrophysicist (The Atlantic)

>retell it again in 2023 as your own & experience & open a Ch 4 film w/ it (The Atlantic)

>be youngest black prof in 900 years, and at Cambridge (The Guardian)

>get BBC radio series on loneliness (BBC)

>claim 70% of Brits live below the breadline (Spectator)

>be voted number 1 in the Disability Power 100 (Able Magazine / Shaw Trust)

>collect honorary degrees from Solent, Anglia Ruskin, St Mary’s, Westminster & London South Bank (The Guardian)

>say you raised millions for 70+ charities (Spectator)

>claim a Palgrave book called Being Young, Black, and Male (Spectator)

>have Palgrave say it was never published (Spectator)

>claim water points built for WaterAid across SA & Africa (Spectator)

>have WaterAid webpage titled “Why we don’t send volunteers abroad” (Spectator)

>list yourself as a visiting prof at Glasgow (The Times)

>have Glasgow say “nope” (The Times)

>list yourself as a visiting pro at Ohio State’s Office of DEI (National Review)

>have no record and have that office turn out to have shut in 2025 (National Review)

>have Birkbeck say no record of your master’s (Spectator)

>have Nelson Mandela U say the adjunct post ended (Spectator)

>get a second paper corrected 2024 (The Times)

>tell a funeral directors’ convention in New Orleans the ultras raised £5m alone, but no record again (Spectator)

>be named on more than $10m in UKRI & NIHR grants (The Guardian)

>write to a minister claiming knife threats, assault, spitting, rape, & death threats, plus bananas, bullets, corrosive substances, & mutilated animals (The Telegraph)

>photograph none of it for some odd reason! (The Telegraph)

>claim a masked man w/ a knife cornered you in the faculty twice (The Telegraph)

>show up on no CCTV either time (The Telegraph)

>tell nobody AT THE TIME (The Telegraph)

>claim u learn to read when your future wife shows you phonics at a sports shop (The Atlantic)

>have 332 stray apostrophes in your thesis (Cofnas Substack)

>hear your faculty head tell the BBC you’re the best in the world, but the best at what? (The Atlantic)

>water your old “hate mail” claim down to just harassment once lawyers get involved w/ allegation (The Times)

>soften tumor from cognitive harm to maybe-visual between proofs (The Atlantic)

>date the beating claim to 18 , make it 4 teens now, & then exchange the coma for seizures (The Atlantic)

>turn “remembered nothing” into a wiped memory & a thesis relearned from scratch (The Atlantic)

>say your parents were told to put you in a home, & they refused to do so (The Atlantic)

>claim in book pitch that you also had testicular cancer, but later turn that to 2 brain tumors (The Atlantic)

>say in book pitch you were in a bad car crash & had a 3-month coma, then drop it from book (The Atlantic)

>shift the suicide attempt’s timing & the attackers’ ages between pitch & the book (The Atlantic)

>claim police traced a severed pig’s head at your parents’ house to a butcher who’d sold a “whole hog” that morning (The Telegraph)

>have the butcher say no officer ever came in (The Telegraph)

>have the Met call the whole tale “categorically incorrect” (The Telegraph)

>say you’re experiencing a modern day lynching on a podcast (The Times)

>have the ASA make your speaking agency strip unbacked claims (Spectator)

>hire Carter-Ruck & get Times Higher Education to kill a finished story (Retraction Watch)

>report their journalist to Scotland Yard for emailing you questions about your record (Retraction Watch)

>have officers tell him to stop, your mental health was hurt (Retraction Watch)

>report a retired professor too, have Devon & Cornwall decline to bother (Retraction Watch)

>have the Met chief later admit “we dropped the ball on that one” (Retraction Watch)

>get cleared by a panel you asked to weigh the “war on critical race theory” (Cofnas Substack)

>have 188 matching sentences called an honest & reasonable error (Cofnas Substack)

>do keynote on the playbook conservatives use to hunt black academics b/c beyond reproach (The Times)

>have the Times find participant 11 in study is three different people (The Times)

>have the same quotes come out of different mouths 25 times across three papers (The Times)

>have the sexes in your paper add up to 110% (The Times)

>have false funding declarations (The Times)

>have an outside expert say there is no question the plagiarism is extensive (The Times)

>have a Cambridge autism professor send round “URGENT PLEASE SIGN ANTI RACISM LETTER” (The Guardian)

>get 13,000 names & three Cambridge heads vouching for text they never read (The Guardian)

>have Cambridge call it a “vile smear campaign” (The Guardian)

>blame autistic mimicry, a l supervisor who left, & one you never met (The Times)

>call the campaign racially motivated (The Times)

>say “what I am not is a liar” (The Times)

>turn 600 miles of margarine in six days into twelve (The Telegraph)

>have Anglia Ruskin edit your citation page the day the Cofnas piece dropped (Cofnas Substack)

>get Solent to delete the running claims (Spectator)

>have the TEDx video go private (Spectator)

>have your Jesus College page quietly turn Professorial Fellow into l Fellow & a Liverpool master’s vanish (The Guardian)

>have academics call for a regulator probe, have the Office for Students decline to comment (The Guardian)

>have Cambridge open a probe into your qualifications & honorary appointments (The Guardian)

>have Jesus College open its own (The Guardian)

>quit both on the spot (Good Law Project)

>put the letter out through the Good Law Project (Good Law Project)

>have the letter promise you’ll return stronger & wiser (Good Law Project)

>have the letter come back 100% AI (The Atlantic)

>have Jesus College drop its probe the moment you quit (The Guardian)

>have the Good Law Project boss keep defending you, chalking it all up to neurodivergence (Good Law Project)

>have the ghostwritten memoir come out in the US anyway, after a 1.4m pre-empt (The Atlantic)

>have the UK edition still set for Aug 27 (The Atlantic)

>have Cambridge order an outside audit of how you were ever hired (The Guardian)

>have Durham & Glasgow open probes of their own (The Guardian)

>commit suicide (The Guardian)

>have people portray you as a victim? (The Guardian)

Each claim is linked to the (left wing liberal fake news – Cambridge University vetting staff are probably are fully paid up subscription members of the cited journals.

Maybe you have to have the Arday mentality to believe the claims?

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