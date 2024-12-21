From here:

Here Is Full List of Republicans Who Opposed Spending Bill Which Received Unanimous Dem Support - News Addicts

“On Friday, the House of Representatives passed a government funding bill, narrowly averting a shutdown just before the midnight deadline.

The bill, which received unanimous support from Democratic lawmakers, faced opposition from 34 Republican members who voted against it.

The approved legislation provides temporary funding to keep federal operations running until March 14, 2025, and includes $100 billion for disaster relief and $10 billion for agricultural assistance.”

· Jim Banks (R-IN) · Andy Biggs (R-AZ) · Dan Bishop (R-NC) · Lauren Boebert (R-CO) · Josh Brecheen (R-OK) · Tim Burchett (R-TN) · Eric Burlison (R-MO) · Michael Cloud (R-TX) · Andrew Clyde (R-GA) · Eli Crane (R-AZ) · John Curtis (R-UT) · Scott DesJarlais (R-TN) · Russ Fulcher (R-ID) · Tony Gonzales (R-TX) · Bob Good (R-VA) · Lance Gooden (R-TX) · Glenn Grothman (R-WI) · Andy Harris (R-MD) · Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) · Wesley Hunt (R-TX) · Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) · Monica De La Cruz Lopez (R-TX) · Nancy Mace (R-SC) · Thomas Massie (R-KY) · Rich McCormick (R-GA) · Cory Mills (R-FL) · Alex Mooney (R-WV) · Andy Ogles (R-TN) · Scott Perry (R-PA) · Matt Rosendale (R-MT) · Chip Roy (R-TX) · Keith Self (R-TX) · Tom Tiffany (R-WI) · Beth Van Duyne (R-TX)

This is an indication of the resistance to DOGE cuts that will arise during Trump’s term.

Remember the bill previously included the establishment of an entire new health department that included social services AND “environmental” personal health treatment.

A quote:

“Rep. Andy Biggs wrote, “I voted against continuing to bankrupt our future generations. The credit card is maxed out, but the Uniparty just keeps swiping it. Watch for more.”

The USA debt clock stands a 36.25 TRILLION dollars. I doubt that those voting for this bill can even spell “trillion”.

The interest, applying a 5% rate, is over 1.8 trillion bucks every year.

Deficits of over a trillion bucks a year are the norm ever since Obama first shattered that number – following Paulson’s prompting to socialise all the banking losses of the corrupt banks flicking off securitised mortgages during the GFC.

At least a decade of 2 trillion in annual fiscal surpluses is required to return to any kind of normalcy and get off the road to default of the United States – which will mean the loss of all welfare programs – pensions, Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP all of them, including the bloated Pentagon budget and all health, housing and intel agencies.

I fact, we are at the point where default is a preferable option. The IMF has been called in to impose responsible policies on profligate government like the USA, long before a government reaches the untenable position of the USA.

There is another government that is in an even worse condition – the “liberal democracy” of Japan.

From Brave AI:

“Projected Ratio: It is expected to reach 268.00 percent of GDP by the end of 2024, and trend around 272.00 percent of GDP in 2025 and 278.00 percent of GDP in 2026.”

It has addressed this problem by monetizing all fiscal deficits. Its central bank just buys up government debt and fiscal deficits.

From here:

https://www.elibrary.imf.org/view/journals/002/2024/118/article-A001-en.xml

“13 May 2024 - Compared with other G7 economies, the primary deficit in Japan has remained elevated at over 5 percent of GDP since the pandemic, with limited fiscal consolidation. The debt-to-GDP ratio stood at around 252 percent of GDP in 2023.”

Bank of Japan Balance Sheet Holdings: The Bank of Japan’s balance sheet holdings increased to 759959.60 JPY Billion in November 2024, up from 756863.50 JPY Billion in October 2024.

· Asset Holdings: The Japanese government and the Bank of Japan hold an amount equal to more than 100% of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) in risky assets, including domestic equities, foreign equities, and foreign bonds.

By way of comparison the US Federal Reserve owns 7 trillion bucks of US government and mortgage-backed securities – equal to around 25% of US nominal GDP of 28 trillion bucks.

System Open Market Account Holdings of Domestic Securities - FEDERAL RESERVE BANK of NEW YORK

A “healthy” economy usually wobbles around 2-3% real GDP growth and 2-3% core inflation – with the ten-yar bod the sum of these two components – call it 5%.

Japan’s interest bill with its 250% government debt to GDP ratio, would see a rise in ten-year JGB yields from the current zero cost to 250% times 5% = 12.5% of GDP in interest costs. A typical socialist economy raises taxes of around 40% of GDP – meaning that, if ever the Japanese economy returns to health, its interest bill would absorb 12/5/40= almost a third of all taxes BEFORE ay publicly funded “services” can be provided.

Imagine if Japan suffers a permanent rise in inflation - as it has recently from fossil fuel prices and the scamdemic. And if the “net zero” freaks achieve heir ambition of 5-10% inflation via ridiculously expensive energy policies!

This is the motivation and goal of socialism and the globalists – he destruction of the meaning and value of money and debt. There will never be enough money for socialism, and default is the only outcome. Slowly at first, then all at once.

Followed, of course, by poverty, disease, desperation and violence.

For those interested, you can view major central bank balance sheets on this excellent web site to get a true appreciation of the socialism in use to pursue the political ambitions of socialism via central banking:

Balance Sheets - Yardeni Research

The interest bill is fast approaching ALL federal income tax received – the interest bill already exceeds any discretionary spending beyond mandatory spending for entitlements enshrined into law.

This is called a structural deficit.

The ratings agencies (Moody’s, S&P, Fitch) should have already downgraded the USA to BBB – this is negligent inaction.

Onwards!!!

