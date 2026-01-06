From Brave AI:

“Between 1968 and 1973, the British government forcibly removed approximately 2,000 Chagossians from the Chagos Archipelago to make way for a U.S. military base on Diego Garcia.

“ The expulsion was carried out in stages, with initial displacement to Peros Banhos and later to Mauritius and the Seychelles.”

“ The process was carried out under a secret 1966 agreement between the U.S. and U.K., in which the U.S. paid the British $14 million to create the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) and remove the islanders.

“ The British government justified the removal by falsely claiming the Chagossians were only “transient contract workers” without permanent status, despite many having lived on the islands for generations.”

“ The Chagossians were deported by cargo ships to Mauritius and the Seychelles without formal process, with their homes destroyed and pets killed.

“ They were left in poverty and faced significant social and economic hardship in exile.”

“ The British government also banned them from returning through the 1971 BIOT Immigration Ordinance, which was later declared unlawful by a UK court in 2000.”

“ Despite international rulings recognizing their right to return, including a 2019 advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice, the Chagossians remain barred from resettlement, particularly on Diego Garcia, due to its strategic military importance.”

Deported/ trafficked on “slave ships”, impoverished, pets killed, homes destroyed – generations denied their inheritance and the right to live in the islands!!

The Labour government should be paying the Chagossian people, the amount they were going to give away to Mauritius – 101 million pounds a year for 99 years – present value of £2 billion pounds at 5 pr cent discount rate as REPARATIONS

“The UK has agreed to a comprehensive package to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, including a 99-year lease of the strategic Diego Garcia military base, annual payments, and financial support for environmental and community initiatives.

“ The agreement, signed in May 2025, includes a financial support package for Mauritius, with the UK committing to an annual payment of £101 million for the lease of Diego Garcia, amounting to approximately £10 billion over the 99-year period.

The general formula for the present value of an annuity is:

Where:

· $PV is the present value, · $PMT is the annual payment (£101 million), · r is the discount rate per period (5% or 0.05), · n is the number of periods (99 years). PV=PMT×(1−(1+r)n1​)÷r

“Thus, the present value is approximately £2.003 billion.

This is the minimum amount of reparations that the UK should pay – far more for the loss of the enjoyment of living on a crime-free Indian Ocean paradise for 60 years and compensation for inflicted poverty, destruction of homes and pets.

2 billion pounds amongst 2,000 survivors is a start - a million each.

