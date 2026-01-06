Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jocab's avatar
jocab
5hEdited

That’s awful. The secret negotiations between the US and the UK happened in 1966. Guess who was President then? Lyndon B. Johnson of course. Bully leaders taking advantage of people, stripping them of their rights, their homes, homeland, their pets, and more. Most have probably never heard of this before. I know I hadn’t. The UK government probably feels a sense of correcting a wrong, but they are not including the very people who were displaced! The Chagossians are being ignored and it seems purposefully erased by not extending reparations to them. Thank you for sharing. Where’s the outrage?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture