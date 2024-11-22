The mad cow takes a 5 million pay cut and is still getting 25 million bucks a year for being an idiot – FOR FIVE MORE YEARS

MSNBC Cuts Rachel Maddow’s Pay Amid Network Restructuring Turmoil – Liberty One News

“Rachel Maddow, MSNBC’s most prominent anchor, has taken a significant $5 million pay cut as the network battles plummeting ratings and navigates impending changes from parent company Comcast. According to a report by The Ankler, Maddow’s annual salary has been reduced from $30 million to $25 million under a new five-year contract.”

“In 2017, The Rachel Maddow Show averaged 3.058 million viewers for the month, making it the highest-rated cable news show at the time.

In contrast, in 2024, the show’s viewership had increased to 2.5 million by June, but this is still lower than its 2017 peak.

Additionally, in November 2024, the show drew just 1.3 million viewers on November 10, a drop of 1 million viewers from the month before.”

So, a cut of 16% in pay for an audience decline of almost 60% in ratings! Did her “woke” advertisers pony up with a massive increase in payments in order to virtue signal their squeaky butts off?

MSBC deserves to go out of business – I wonder which sucker Comcast can entice to buy it out of its great spiralling black hole of crap.

The writing has been on the wall for some time for this insane bovine masticator!

Maddow won her case when she defended a complaint by accuser OAN - of OAN being Russia propaganda,

“The courts recognized that MSNBC’s prime-time host, Rachel Maddow, offers her opinions and commentary on her show, rather than presenting factual news reports.”

She just makes shit up.

Onwards!!!

