In yet another face plant by climate freak scientists, a major paper published in NATURE is retracted because of data errors that were extrapolated into erroneous outcomes.

From Brave AI:

“A landmark 2024 study on the global economic costs of climate change, published in the journal Nature by researchers from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), has been retracted on December 3, 2025, due to significant data errors.”

“ The authors acknowledged that the changes to their analysis were too substantial for a correction and have committed to resubmitting a revised version for peer review.”

“he original study predicted a 19% drop in global income by 2050, but the revised analysis estimates a 17% decline.

The probability that climate damage costs would exceed mitigation costs by mid-century was reduced from 99% to 91% in the revised analysis.

The projected annual cost of climate damages by 2049 was lowered from $38 trillion to $32 trillion.

Despite the retraction, PIK maintains that the core findings remain valid: climate change will cause substantial economic damage, especially in low-income regions with low historical emissions, and that mitigation costs are still outweighed by the damages of inaction.

The revised analysis, made open access in August 2025, has not yet undergone peer review.

The retraction marks the sixth paper retracted by Nature in 2025 and has sparked debate, with some political figures claiming it undermines climate science, while independent experts affirm the overall message of the study remains consistent with broader climate research.

The data errors and false assumptions used in th paper resulted in reductions in global annual GDP of SIX TRILLION DOLLARS – around4-5% of global GDP of US£120 trillion (equal to 20% of US GDP)

The authors assumed “global income (GDP? )would drop by 2% over the next 25 years – which equates to around 2.4-5 trillion, so even now the numbers are suspect.

I doubt Potsdam knows what current global GDP actually is, let alone have any ability to predict global GDP n 25 years from now in 2050 or any track record in measuring or predicting global GDP at ay time over the last 25-50 years.

The paper was cited universally by climate freak cultists as proof of the need to spend countless billions of taxpayer dollars on “renewables” – all based on schoolboy errors and fabricated assumptions.

TH story is covered by the excellent Climate Realism show here:

Good News: Climate Cult In Decline — The Climate Realism Show #184

Tow Hall covered the issue here:

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/dmitri-bolt/2025/12/04/highly-cited-climate-change-study-predicting-dire-economic-damage-is-retracted-n2667391

https://x.com/LNG_Investor_/status/1996355743306617124

“The study claimed that global economic output would plunge by 62 percent by 2100 if high carbon emissions continued.

A much higher economic cost than outlined by Brave AI!

Major study on catastrophic cost of climate change retracted - but revised figures remain alarming | Euronews

“The economic commitment of climate change, which was published in Nature in April last year, has been accessed more than 300,000 times and was cited in a slew of publications, including Forbes and Reuters.”

The error strewn paper has been “accessed over 300,000 times by politicians, the UN, climate regulators etc. they e relied on complete and utter BS – and we all paid hundreds of billions if not trillions because of their criminality, ignorance and stupidity.

https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2025/09/potsdam_climate_researchers_under_fire.html

“That controversy soon arrived. Three U.S.-based scientists who reviewed the PIK paper identified serious methodological flaws and faulty data -- problems that had been known for over a year. According to their report, PIK’s methodology had no scientific foundation. One reviewer wrote: “I have major concerns about the uncertainty and validity of the empirical model they built and used for the forecasts. It would help this study not to follow the often-exaggerated claims found in the literature.”

“Such devastating words cast doubt not just on PIK’s work, but on the broader foundations of climate science itself. Yet papers like this are routinely used to justify green transformation policies, with their web of subsidies, NGOs, regulations, and deep intrusions into economic life.

“The significance of this critique lies not only in the study’s flaws but also in the murky financing behind it. These alarmist reports are not just shaping public opinion; they are the cornerstone of a new “climate economy.” The goal is to channel capital flows so that state funds and private wealth are merged into politically favored projects -- a carefully orchestrated fusion of financial power and ideology.

Trump is right – “climate change” IS A SCAM

Onwards!!!

