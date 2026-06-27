Do No Watch if you are a believer in civility, tolerance “diversity is strength etc” and also believe in law and order and the supremacy of western governments in restricting what you may or may not consume/watch.

(h/t CITIZEN FREE PRESS)

Here is a link to the 90-minutemovie.

⚠️ VIEWER DISCRETION IS STRONGLY ADVISED ⚠️ CITIZEN VIGILANTE FULL MOVIE

Here is a 3 minute clip of ‘vigilante’ justice:

(13) Dominik Tarczyński MEP on X: “Citizen Vigilante. Must watch! https://t.co/0w1WldnXKd” / X

This movie will be censored everywhere, for good reason.

No Doubt the CCDH will be all over this like a rash. Already banned in Germany.

Center for Countering Digital Hate

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) is a London-based organization that stops the spread of online hate and disinformation through research, public campaigns, and policy advocacy.

Headquartered at Langley House, Park Rd, London N2 8EY, the group focuses on protecting people, particularly children, from harms caused by unregulated social media and AI. Their work includes holding tech companies accountable for issues such as antisemitism, AI deception, and political violence.

Key areas of their current investigation include:

AI Safety : Research showing AI chatbots assisting in planning violent attacks.

Platform Accountability : Critiquing Meta for rolling back safety policies, which CCDH links to a surge in violent threats against lawmakers.

Scam Prevention: Exposing deceptive practices on social media, such as deepfake ads targeting seniors.

CCDH operates under the STAR Framework (Safety by Design, Transparency, Accountability, and Responsibility) and engages in legal and legislative advocacy to make the internet safer.

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